Cowboys Get George Pickens Update as OTAs Open

It’s not a big surprise, of course, but it’s early June and that’s a time for hope around every NFL team. So it was fair, heading into the opening of Dallas Cowboys OTAs at The Star on Monday, to have some faith that perhaps receiver George Pickens would put aside the fact that the front office refused to negotiate a long-term deal with him and instead saddled him with the franchise tag. If he’d done so, perhaps he could have found his way to the Cowboys first official veteran practices of 2026.

But reports on Monday note that Pickens was not in attendance at OTAs. That’s no reason for sirens and panic buttons, because this portion of the NFL offseason is voluntary.

As veteran Cowboys writer Clarence Hill of DLLS Cowboys noted, “Cowboys insider said he has not seen George Pickens this morning No surprise It’s voluntary.”

Cowboys Did Not Sign George Pickens to Desired Contract

Again, it is not a surprise, especially because the Cowboys did not give Pickens the kind of contract he felt he deserved after a 1,426-yard performance in 2025. Dallas went by the letter of the CBA, which allowed the team to use the $27.3 million, one-year franchise tender to keep Pickens in free agency.

So, Pickens is going by the letter of the CBA and exercising his right to skip voluntary events.

Said Adam Schefter of ESPN on “The Pat McAfee Show“: “With the Cowboys, I would be surprised if George Pickens were in attendance there today. I know he signed his franchise tender, but it’s a voluntary OTA. He still does not have his long-term deal. .. I would be very surprised if he were there. Again, he wants that deal. He wants that deal somewhere, whether it is Dallas, or if they’re willing to trade, nothing has happened.

“So, I would think that as long as things are voluntary, he is not going to volunteer to be there. He’s just not going to do those things unless he gets the contract he wants, and that will be a recurring issue throughout the offseason.”

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George Pickens Expected at Minicamp

It is not really an issue until the Cowboys reach the minicamp portion of the offseason. The will come on June 16-20, and that is mandatory. If Pickens had not signed his franchise tag deal, he might have sat that out, too, but because he is under contract, he is subject to fines for not showing up.

Speaking in April about the Pickens situation, team COO Stephen Jones said Pickens is expected to attend mandatory camps.

“Certainly, that’s what we expect,” Jones said (via The Athletic’s Jon Machota on Twitter/X). “I mean, anytime a player signs a contract and the expectations, as we hold for all of our players, is when you sign up and you’re under contract then you’re expected to do what your teammates are doing. And certainly, you know, go back to Dak (Prescott), I know (Pickens) is working with Dak and those type of things, but at the end of the day, you know, we will see how this thing plays out.”

Cowboys Offseason Schedule

If you’re keeping score at home, here is the Cowboys’ official offseason schedule:

OTAs

Session 1: Monday, June 1

Session 2: Tuesday, June 2

Session 3: Thursday, June 4

Session 4: Monday, June 8

Session 5: Tuesday, June 9

Session 6: Thursday, June 11

Mandatory Minicamp

Thursday, June 16-20