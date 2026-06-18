Cowboys Named Best Fit for Former Rival’s All-Pro Edge Rusher

The Dallas Cowboys have done a lot this offseason to try and fix their defense. Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay argued the Cowboys should make one more move.
On Wednesday, Kay named Dallas the best fit for veteran free agent edge rusher Haason Reddick.
“The Dallas Cowboys haven’t shied away from rolling the dice on talented but troubled players in the past and could make Reddick their next reclamation project,” wrote Kay.
“Dallas invested heavily into the defensive line in recent years, but can still afford to take a low-risk, high-reward gamble on Reddick. The team has the second-lowest amount of cap space in the league right now, but it shouldn’t cost them much to secure Reddick’s services.
“While the Cowboys are set with their starters and top backups on the edge, Reddick would be ideal injury insurance and a rotational piece who could offer immense bang-for-the-buck value if he’s locked in and motivated.”
Reddick has played for five different teams over his nine-year NFL career. His best success, though, came in the NFC East with the Philadelphia Eagles.
From 2022-23, Reddick posted 27 sacks in 34 games with the Eagles. He made second-team All-Pro with a career-best 16 sacks during 2022. Reddick also had 11 sacks on his way to the Pro Bowl in 2023.
Last season, he had 31 combined tackles, including six for loss and 2.5 sacks with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Reddick also had six quarterback hits, one pass defense and one forced fumble.
Cowboys Labeled ‘Best Fit’ for Edge Rusher Haason Reddick
It hasn’t been the same for Reddick since he left the Eagles and the NFC East. Philadelphia traded the Pro Bowler to the New York Jets, which ended his run as a Pro Bowlers.
“Things went off the rails shortly after he was traded to the New York Jets, with a puzzling contract dispute leading Reddick to participate in just 10 games and record a meager one sack during the 2024 campaign. Reddick failed to return to form following a change of scenery, mustering only 2.5 sacks for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2025,” wrote Kay.
Those are the reasons why Reddick is still a free agent. But since he has no free agent market, he will likely be cheap, making him a low risk for a team such as the Cowboys.
“Reddick is now sitting on the free-agent scrap heap hoping for another opportunity to show he can still be a force in the NFL. While he’s on the wrong side of 30 years old and has several red flags surrounding him, the edge rusher could get one more opportunity to prove himself before washing out of the league entirely.”
Dallas could be that opportunity.
The Cowboys had just 35 sacks last season. Only six teams had fewer. With their hopes of getting back to the postseason this fall, the Cowboys should take as many chances as possible at adding potential difference makers on defense.
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The Cowboys have already made some significant additions on defense this offseason, particularly at edge rusher.
At outside linebacker, Dallas acquired Rashan Gary in a trade. They also brought back veteran Tyrus Wheat.
Along the defensive line, the Cowboys signed Otito Ogbonnia and Jonathan Bullard. They also selected first-rounder Malachi Lawrence.
With those additions, the Cowboys don’t absolutely need a guy like Reddick. Because they don’t need him, the team might not want to roll the dice on an over-the-hill edge rusher.
But if the Cowboys want to take a risk, a minimal one with high upside, they should consider adding Reddick.
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