Cowboys Named Best Fit for Former Rival’s All-Pro Edge Rusher

The Dallas Cowboys have done a lot this offseason to try and fix their defense. Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay argued the Cowboys should make one more move.

On Wednesday, Kay named Dallas the best fit for veteran free agent edge rusher Haason Reddick.

“The Dallas Cowboys haven’t shied away from rolling the dice on talented but troubled players in the past and could make Reddick their next reclamation project,” wrote Kay.

“Dallas invested heavily into the defensive line in recent years, but can still afford to take a low-risk, high-reward gamble on Reddick. The team has the second-lowest amount of cap space in the league right now, but it shouldn’t cost them much to secure Reddick’s services.

“While the Cowboys are set with their starters and top backups on the edge, Reddick would be ideal injury insurance and a rotational piece who could offer immense bang-for-the-buck value if he’s locked in and motivated.”

Reddick has played for five different teams over his nine-year NFL career. His best success, though, came in the NFC East with the Philadelphia Eagles.

From 2022-23, Reddick posted 27 sacks in 34 games with the Eagles. He made second-team All-Pro with a career-best 16 sacks during 2022. Reddick also had 11 sacks on his way to the Pro Bowl in 2023.

Last season, he had 31 combined tackles, including six for loss and 2.5 sacks with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Reddick also had six quarterback hits, one pass defense and one forced fumble.

Cowboys Labeled ‘Best Fit’ for Edge Rusher Haason Reddick

It hasn’t been the same for Reddick since he left the Eagles and the NFC East. Philadelphia traded the Pro Bowler to the New York Jets, which ended his run as a Pro Bowlers.