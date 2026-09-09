Cowboys Named Ideal Landing Spot for 6-Foot-3, 193-Pound Shutdown Corner

The Dallas Cowboys are looking to try to improve the roster in any way they can during the 2026 season.

Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones has already said he is open to making a trade. Specifically, Jones could be looking at adding a defensive player to the roster.

There are some big needs on the Cowboys’ defense, including in the secondary. After the latest depth chart showed no clear winner at CB2, Dallas may have to take a look at a cornerback who could make the difference for them.

Dallas Cowboys Named an Ideal Landing Spot for CB Via Trade

Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox shared a list of 10 NFL players who are on the trade block. Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. was on there, with the Cowboys being listed as one of two ideal landing spots.

“The Pittsburgh Steelers seem to believe they can make another run at the playoffs with Aaron Rodgers and new head coach Mike McCarthy. Unless their perception changes, they probably won’t be eager to move starting cornerback Joey Porter Jr. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, however, the Steelers aren’t overly eager to extend Porter early either, which could force the team to make him available: ‘Sources say the Steelers’ lack of a formal offer for weeks sent the clear message to Porter that they would like him to play out the final year of his rookie contract, which prompted him to consider the possibility of a trade or sitting out for an extended period.’ NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport recently told The Pat McAfee Show that he still believes an extension could get done before the start of the season. Porter would rank higher on this list if it was more clear that he could be acquired. However, trading for the 26-year-old would be costly, both in terms of compensation and the ensuing contract that would be required to keep him. His market could be limited to playoff hopefuls with cap space to spare.”

In 14 games with the Steelers last year, Porter racked up 52 tackles, 14 pass deflections, 1 interception, and 1 sack. Pro Football Focus gave him an overall grade of 67.6, ranking 36th out of 114 cornerbacks. He also got a coverage grade of 74.1 and a run-defense grade of 39.4. Should the Cowboys Consider Joey Porter Jr. in a Trade?

With a Porter trade, the Cowboys will need to consider giving him a new deal. He’s currently in a fight with the Steelers because they won’t give him an extension.

The good news is that the Cowboys just created $19 million in cap space by restructuring three deals. That gives them the financial ammunition to land a big-name player if they want to.

Outside of DaRon Bland, Dallas’ secondary is not in the best spot. They are trying to figure out who to start between Cobie Durant and Shavon Revel Jr. at CB2.

Adding someone like Porter would completely change how the Cowboys’ secondary is viewed. Dallas could get a deal done for Porter before the trade deadline.