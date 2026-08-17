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Injury History of Cowboys’ 118-Tackle LB Could Force Draft Move

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LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 17: DeMarvion Overshown #0 of the Dallas Cowboys warms up before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on November 17, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Candice Ward/Getty Images)
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LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 17: DeMarvion Overshown #0 of the Dallas Cowboys warms up before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on November 17, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Candice Ward/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys bringing in Von Miller shows the team is serious about building a winner, but they have also looked to the NFL Draft to build the defense’s future.

Five of the seven draft picks in 2026 were on defense for the Cowboys. They took safety Caleb Downs and edge rusher Malachi Lawrence in the first round.

Now they might be forced to use the draft again to take care of a potential future problem: linebacker DeMarvion Overshown. While Overshown has shown great promise, he’s missed 15 games in his first two NFL seasons due to injury. That might be enough to push Dallas to use the draft to replace him.

Dallas Cowboys Might Use First Round Pick on LB to Replace DeMarvion Overshown

DeMarvion Overshown

GettyARLINGTON, TEXAS – DECEMBER 09: DeMarvion Overshown #13 of the Dallas Cowboys is assisted off the field after a play against the Cincinnati Bengals during the fourth quarter in the game at AT&T Stadium on December 09, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Bleacher Report writer Brent Sobleski shared his latest 2027 NFL mock draft. Sobleski has the Cowboys picking 20th overall and taking Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Chris Cole because of Overshown’s injury history.

“The Dallas Cowboys have done an admirable job this offseason retooling a unit that finished dead last in scoring defense last season. Even so, linebacker remains a significant question mark, mainly due to DeMarvion Overshown’s injury history.

Overshown could absolutely bounce back. Plus, Dee Winters, who the team acquired via trade, is only 25. Still, uncertainty lingers, which makes an investment in the class’ top linebacker a sound strategy.

‘Overshown and Winters are also scheduled to hit free agency next spring,’ Holder said. ‘The upcoming linebacker class isn’t nearly as strong as last year’s, with several prospects at the position stepping into bigger roles this season. Georgia’s Chris Cole falls into that category, with only one start during his first two collegiate seasons.’

‘This may be a projection, but Cole’s combination of size (6’3″, 235 lbs) and athleticism give the Bulldog the best chance at being a first-round pick among current collegiate linebackers.'”

When Overshown has been on the field, he’s played well. He’s racked up 118 tackles, 9 tackles for loss, 5 sacks, 5 tackles for loss, 4 pass deflections, 1 interception, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery, and 1 touchdown in 19 career games.

Cole is looking to keep increasing his role with the Bulldogs after being a first-team All-SEC Freshman selection in 2024. Last year, he finished with 60 tackles, 4.5 sacks, and 2 pass deflections

Cowboys Could Add Another Great Young Edge Rusher in Chris Cole

GettyGeorgia Bulldogs Linebacker Chris Cole celebrates. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

The Cowboys still hope Overshown can bounce back and have a great third year in the NFL. His time is starting to run out, though, with two years on his rookie deal.

That could force Dallas to find his replacement, and Cole fits what the Cowboys need. Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker is looking for young, athletic edge rushers who can rush the passer.

The 2026 season could tell fans a lot about what the Cowboys will do for the defense. Overshown is a big factor in whether the team keeps building through the 2027 draft or focuses elsewhere.

Anthony Miller Anthony Miller is a veteran reporter covering the WNBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been with Heavy since 2026, as he has covered multiple professional leagues like the NFL, WNBA, UFL, XFL, USFL, PLL, MLS, and more since 2019. Currently, he covers the UFL as a reporter for UFL News Hub and FanSided as a site expert and contributor covering the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota Vikings. More about Anthony Miller

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Injury History of Cowboys’ 118-Tackle LB Could Force Draft Move

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