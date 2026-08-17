Injury History of Cowboys’ 118-Tackle LB Could Force Draft Move

The Dallas Cowboys bringing in Von Miller shows the team is serious about building a winner, but they have also looked to the NFL Draft to build the defense’s future.

Five of the seven draft picks in 2026 were on defense for the Cowboys. They took safety Caleb Downs and edge rusher Malachi Lawrence in the first round.

Now they might be forced to use the draft again to take care of a potential future problem: linebacker DeMarvion Overshown. While Overshown has shown great promise, he’s missed 15 games in his first two NFL seasons due to injury. That might be enough to push Dallas to use the draft to replace him.

Dallas Cowboys Might Use First Round Pick on LB to Replace DeMarvion Overshown

Bleacher Report writer Brent Sobleski shared his latest 2027 NFL mock draft. Sobleski has the Cowboys picking 20th overall and taking Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Chris Cole because of Overshown’s injury history.

“The Dallas Cowboys have done an admirable job this offseason retooling a unit that finished dead last in scoring defense last season. Even so, linebacker remains a significant question mark, mainly due to DeMarvion Overshown’s injury history. Overshown could absolutely bounce back. Plus, Dee Winters, who the team acquired via trade, is only 25. Still, uncertainty lingers, which makes an investment in the class’ top linebacker a sound strategy. ‘Overshown and Winters are also scheduled to hit free agency next spring,’ Holder said. ‘The upcoming linebacker class isn’t nearly as strong as last year’s, with several prospects at the position stepping into bigger roles this season. Georgia’s Chris Cole falls into that category, with only one start during his first two collegiate seasons.’ ‘This may be a projection, but Cole’s combination of size (6’3″, 235 lbs) and athleticism give the Bulldog the best chance at being a first-round pick among current collegiate linebackers.'”

When Overshown has been on the field, he’s played well. He’s racked up 118 tackles, 9 tackles for loss, 5 sacks, 5 tackles for loss, 4 pass deflections, 1 interception, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery, and 1 touchdown in 19 career games. Cole is looking to keep increasing his role with the Bulldogs after being a first-team All-SEC Freshman selection in 2024. Last year, he finished with 60 tackles, 4.5 sacks, and 2 pass deflections Cowboys Could Add Another Great Young Edge Rusher in Chris Cole

The Cowboys still hope Overshown can bounce back and have a great third year in the NFL. His time is starting to run out, though, with two years on his rookie deal.

That could force Dallas to find his replacement, and Cole fits what the Cowboys need. Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker is looking for young, athletic edge rushers who can rush the passer.

The 2026 season could tell fans a lot about what the Cowboys will do for the defense. Overshown is a big factor in whether the team keeps building through the 2027 draft or focuses elsewhere.