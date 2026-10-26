Cowboys Announce Injury Update Before ‘Urgent’ Week 7 Matchup

The Dallas Cowboys are in Philadelphia for a Week 7 matchup against the longtime rival Eagles, the team that many believed Dallas would battle for control of the NFC East this season. Instead, the year has gone sideways for both the Cowboys and Philly, though Dallas does not have the excuse of excessive injuries that the Eagles have. The Cowboys need a win, and badly.

Before kickoff, the Cowboys released their final list of players who won’t be on the active 53-man roster, and fortunately, there were no sudden late changes.

From Jon Machota of The Athletic:

KaVontae Turpin (WR)

Emari Demercado (RB)

Dee Winters (LB)

Tyrus Wheat (OLB)

Drew Shelton (T)

Cowboys’ Dak Prescott Feeling ‘Urgent’

The Cowboys have lost two straight, and with the Giants surging to 4-2-1 in the division, there is even more pressure on this game for Dallas. Quarterback Dak Prescott has struggled in this last two times out, throwing four interceptions for an offense that has scored just 29 points in the two losses combined.

Asked about the team’s mindset before the game, Prescott said: “I would say determined, and I hope urgent. We can only say, ‘We’ve got a lot of games in front of us’ for so long. Might be already past us, right? We’ve gotta go win. You want to give yourself a chance to be a winning team, to be a playoff team, you got to win as many games as you can.

“And when you drop two games, and particularly games that we didn’t expect to drop, it makes it that much harder. So, urgent. Urgent to get it done now.”