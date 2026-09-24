Cowboys Get Injury Update on Facing $98 Million Ravens’ All-Pro

The Dallas Cowboys already have a ton on their plate heading to Brazil to face the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3 — perhaps the biggest question hanging over the game got a little closer to resolution on Thursday.

“Ravens DT Nnamdi Madubuike (neck) fully participated in his 2nd straight practice, which is a good sign for Sunday’s game against the Cowboys,” ESPN’s Jamison Hensley wrote on his official X account on Thursday. “Madubuike hasn’t played in a game since Sept. 14, 2025.”

“Madubuike is making the trip to Brazil, and coming off two straight full practices, he appears poised to play for the first time in 12-plus months,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote on his official X account.

“I’m in the ballpark,” Madubuike told reporters on Thursday. “Every single day, I’m just getting better and just feeling better. I’m on my way. We’ll see (about playing Week 3).”

Madubuike, when he’s healthy, has been 1 of the NFL’s elite interior defensive linemen — and 1 of the highest paid. He signed a 4-year, $98 million contract extension with the Ravens before the 2024 season.

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Injury May Have Been Career-Threatening

The Athletic’s Jeff Zrbiec singled out whether or not Madubuike gets medically cleared to play as the biggest question facing the Ravens headed into 2026.

“Madubuike’s 2025 season ended after just two weeks, when he sustained a neck injury that jeopardized his career,” Zrbiec wrote on July 2. “The Ravens have repeatedly declined to discuss Madubuike’s future and the 28-year-old hasn’t addressed it publicly either. What we do know is that Madubuike had neck surgery in April and team officials are speaking in somewhat optimistic tones about the two-time Pro Bowl DT’s recovery. Head coach Jesse Minter said Madubuike’s status will ‘clear itself up.’ If Madubuike returns and has no restrictions, he’ll be as impactful of an addition as the Ravens could have made this offseason.”

Madubuike Didn’t Have Neck Surgery Until April

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on April 21 that Madubuike underwent surgery the previous week for a severe neck injury suffered in Week 2 that cost him the final 15 games of the 2025 regular season.

“A boost for Baltimore during draft week: Ravens DT Nnamdi Madubuike, who suffered a season-ending and career-threatening neck injury in Week 2 last season, underwent neck surgery last week that left his doctors believing he will be able to resume playing this season, per sources,” Schefter wrote on his official X account. “From the start of 2023 until he was placed on injured reserve on Sept. 27, Madubuike’s 21.5 sacks were the most among NFL defensive tackles. His 69 career QB hits are the most by a Raven player since 2020.”