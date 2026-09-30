Dallas Cowboys Hint at Significant Position Switch on Defense

When Dallas Cowboys inside linebacker DeMarvion Overshown returns from injury for what seems like the umpteenth time in his short career, he may find, for the 1st time, that his starting spot no longer waits for him.

As Overshown tries to rehab the hamstring injury that’s kept him out for the last 2 games, rookie inside linebacker Jaishawn Barham appears to have done nothing to relinquish his spot.

The Cowboys, 1-2 after a disastrous Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, travel to play the winless Houston Texans in Week 4.

While Overshown doesn’t look like he’ll play against the Texans, ESPN’s Todd Archer asked Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer whether he’ll still be the Mike linebacker when he returns.

“We’re going to play that by ear,” Schottenheimer told Archer on Wednesday. “I think Jaishawn’s earning those opportunities though right now with how he’s playing. And I do think that the good thing for him has been with the green dot, it does settle him down a little bit. I think it helps him get into the focus and flow of the game … We’ll discuss it. But at the end of the day, you’ve got to be flexible because of the fact that multiple guys have to wear it. But I’m very, very pleased with Jaishawn and his development.”

DeMarvion Overshown Might Move to Weak Side

There’s also a chance Overshown simply slides into Dee Winters‘ starting spot at weak inside linebacker.

Most likely, though, the spot that Overshown once occupied in the middle of the defense now seems like Barham’s to lose.

“Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer said Jaishawn Barham is earning the right to stay at Middle linebacker when DeMarvion Overshown returns,” Cowboys reporter Clarence Hill Jr. wrote on his official X account on Wednesday.