Dallas Cowboys Hint at Significant Position Switch on Defense

When Dallas Cowboys inside linebacker DeMarvion Overshown returns from injury for what seems like the umpteenth time in his short career, he may find, for the 1st time, that his starting spot no longer waits for him.
As Overshown tries to rehab the hamstring injury that’s kept him out for the last 2 games, rookie inside linebacker Jaishawn Barham appears to have done nothing to relinquish his spot.
The Cowboys, 1-2 after a disastrous Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, travel to play the winless Houston Texans in Week 4.
While Overshown doesn’t look like he’ll play against the Texans, ESPN’s Todd Archer asked Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer whether he’ll still be the Mike linebacker when he returns.
“We’re going to play that by ear,” Schottenheimer told Archer on Wednesday. “I think Jaishawn’s earning those opportunities though right now with how he’s playing. And I do think that the good thing for him has been with the green dot, it does settle him down a little bit. I think it helps him get into the focus and flow of the game … We’ll discuss it. But at the end of the day, you’ve got to be flexible because of the fact that multiple guys have to wear it. But I’m very, very pleased with Jaishawn and his development.”
DeMarvion Overshown Might Move to Weak Side
There’s also a chance Overshown simply slides into Dee Winters‘ starting spot at weak inside linebacker.
Most likely, though, the spot that Overshown once occupied in the middle of the defense now seems like Barham’s to lose.
DeMarvion Overshown’s History of Injuries
For however talented we all know Overshown, the fact is he’s almost always hurt.
“Cowboys LB DeMarvion Overshown’s injury history: 2023: Left ACL — missed rookie season, 2024: Right ACL/MCL/PCL in Week 14, 2025: Missed the first nine games of the season, 2026: Hamstring strain in Week 1 — status TBD,” Sleeper Cowboys wrote on its official X account following a Week 1 loss to the New York Giants.
The Athletic’s Jon Machota singled out Overshown as the player on the Dallas roster with the “most on the line” in 2026.
“Three players immediately come to mind: Overshown, LT Tyler Guyton and WR George Pickens,” Machota wrote. “Overshown gets the nod because he’s in the final year of his rookie contract. Guyton will likely have another season in Dallas even if this one doesn’t go well. Pickens is likely getting paid well by the Cowboys or another team in free agency next year. Overshown doesn’t have that type of job security. When healthy, he’s easily Dallas’ best linebacker. But significant knee injuries have caused him to miss 32 games over the last three seasons. A strong, full season likely leads to a quality new deal. But if he’s unable to stay on the field, Overshown could be left with underwhelming contract offers.”
Dallas Cowboys Hint at Significant Position Switch on Defense