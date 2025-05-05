Insider Names Cowboys as Best Fit for Top Free Agent Wide Receivers

The Dallas Cowboys still need offensive help, and they might as well target a veteran wideout to complement the great CeeDee Lamb.

That is why the Dallas should in the conversation for both free agent wide receivers Keenan Allen and Amari Cooper according to Pro Football Talk.

Mike Florio chose the Cowboys as his top landing spot for Allen, the veteran former Chargers and Chicago Bears wideout. Allen is a six-time Pro Bowler who had 70 catches for 744 yards and seven touchdowns in his lone season with the Bears, 2024.

But Florio’s counterpart Chris Simms predicted a homecoming for Cooper in Big ‘D’. Even though the Raiders drafted Cooper, he had his most productive seasons with Dak Prescott and the Cowboys, posting consecutive 75-plus catch, 1,100-plus yard seasons in 2019 and 2020.

Dallas may have 10 receivers on its roster but did not draft a wide receiver in the 2025 NFL Draft and appear ready to enter the season with Lamb as the only wideout with at least 50 catches in a single season. Both Cooper and Allen previously have topped 100 catches over multiple seasons.

Not so fast

The Cowboys are often deemed a logical fit for high-profile free agents. Owner and general manager Jerry Jones likes to make a splash and is willing to pay top dollar for marquee players to be garner attention and attract fans to AT&T Stadium.

But Jalen Tolbert had a career season in 2024 with 49 catches for 610 yards and a team-high seven touchdowns, making him far more serviceable than Cooper (44 catches for 547 yards).

Tolbert’s breakout campaign came in a year where Dallas ranked just 21st in the NFL in points per game (20.6) and was just 11th in passing-yards per game (227.2) despite posting the third-most pass attempts in football (637). So, it’s entirely possible Jones will want to enter the season with a more established option as his No. 2 receiver.

But Dallas did also add veteran Parris Campbell on a one-year contract in free agency. Campbell only had six catches for the Eagles in 2024 but is only two seasons removed from a 63-catch, 620-yard campaign with the Indianapolis Colts in 2022.

Other teams in play?

Allen and Cooper may be unemployed this late in free agency, and Florio and Simms may find Dallas the most compelling landing spot for each, but that doesn’t mean the Cowboys will have the chance to land both.

The veteran wideouts could be strategically determining their next moves, since each has surpassed $100 million in career earnings but has not yet played in the Super Bowl.

That is why Florio picked the Chargers to also get in the mix for Allen, with whom he spent his first 11 NFL seasons. Los Angeles, like Dallas’ Dak Prescott, is in win-now mode with a great young quarterback (Justin Herbert) and a young receiving corps that could use a veteran presence.

Simms considered the Denver Broncos, New Orleans Saints and Green Bay Packers as potential fits for Allen, since like Dallas, each could use another consistent possession receiver. The Saints (Chris Olave) and Broncos (Courtland Sutton) each have an elite No. 1 option, like the Cowboys, but are lacking depth.

The Packers have a hodgepodge of solid receivers but could use a veteran to shore up their core.