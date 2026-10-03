Insider Poured Cold Water on Micah Parsons Revenge Game Against Cowboys

One game on the Dallas Cowboys‘ schedule this season that has been circled is against the Green Bay Packers, with Micah Parsons on the opposite side.

The Cowboys traded Parsons to the Packers in exchange for Kenny Clark and two first-round picks. Dallas did face Parsons and Green Bay last year, but it ended in a tie.

This season, the Cowboys would love to get a win against a player who caused them some heartache, but he’s been out with his torn ACL, which he suffered last year. While he’s been vocal about being ready for the Cowboys game, that might not be the case anymore.

Micah Parsons’ Updated Timeline Affects Dallas Cowboys Revenge Game

NFL insider Tom Pelissero shared an update on Parsons’ injury and his recovery. The news does not sound good for Parsons being ready for the Cowboys game.

“Packers star Micah Parsons hasn’t had any setbacks in his rehab. But he’s not expected to practice next week, and it could be November before he’s ready for game action.”

Parsons is a five-time Pro Bowler, three-time first-team All-Pro selection, and the 2021 Defensive Rookie of the Year. He has racked up 139 quarterback hits and 65 sacks in 77 games.

Micah Parsons is Not Looking Like He’ll Play Against Cowboys

The Cowboys might be getting a break by not playing Parsons, but Dallas still wants to take him down. Both sides seem to want revenge, as Dallas and Parsons want to play each other.

Dallas will play against the Packers in Week 6 on Sunday Night Football. It’s starting to look like the Cowboys might have a slight advantage, with the Packers dealing with off-field issues and injuries.

Many hope that by the time the Cowboys play the Packers, the defense will be healthier and at full strength. Dallas traded for Joey Porter Jr. and will have him as one of its top defenders.

The Cowboys are currently 1-2, as are the Packers. Both teams have had their ups and downs on offense and defense and need to start picking up some wins before that game.

Most people wanted the Cowboys and Packers on Sunday Night Football primetime because Parsons would play his old team. That revenge element made last year’s game fun to watch, but it may not happen.

The Cowboys may have a different focus in this game, with the goal of winning and getting things on the right track. Dallas wants to pick up a win to stay in the NFC East race and try to win the division, which looks wide open. The Cowboys have a real shot, but they must beat the Packers first in a few weeks.