Cowboys Insider Shuts Down Narrative on Why 424-Yard Passer Was Released

Many Dallas Cowboys fans are still confused about what happened at quarterback.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter was the first to report that the Cowboys released quarterback Joe Milton III. Dallas named Sam Howell as the backup to Dak Prescott for the 2026 season.

There was a lot of talk about what happened and why the Cowboys suddenly released Milton, who had a great preseason with the team. The answer is unclear, but one piece of speculation out there is being shut down.

Dallas Cowboys Insider Rules Out One Reason Joe Milton III Was Released

One thought that came to everyone’s mind is that Milton asked to be released after hearing that Howell had won the backup job. ESPN Cowboys reporter Todd Archer made sure to rule out that possibility.

“There is no truth to the story that Joe Milton asked for his release from the Cowboys, per source.”

Milton was a sixth-round pick of the New England Patriots in 2024. The Patriots decided to trade him and a seventh-round pick to the Cowboys last year in exchange for a fifth-round pick.

In five career games, Milton has thrown for 424 yards and 2 touchdowns to 2 interceptions. He also ran for 66 yards and 1 touchdown.

During the preseason, Milton played lights-out football with a 67.4% completion percentage for 378 yards and 3 touchdowns. He rushed for 14 yards and 1 touchdown in three games.

Should the Cowboys Have Released Joe Milton III?

This will be highly debated for a long time among the fan base. There were a lot of Milton fans out there after showing off the arm and accuracy during training camp.

Many experts believed that Milton outplayed Howell for the job. Some even thought Howell would be released and Milton would step in at QB2.

There will be questions about why Milton was not at least traded to get some value out of him. Outright releasing him leaves a lot to be desired by everyone. Some even ask why the Cowboys waited so long to release him instead of giving him a chance to sign with another team right away.

Howell is not a bad choice at QB2, but the way this was done is not going to sit well with fans. Milton has all the talent in the world, and to see him out of a job seems odd.

One thing everyone can agree on, though, is Milton will get a lot of attention, and many NFL teams will target him. He’s too good a quarterback not to look at as a backup.

Dallas will now roll with Howell as their backup no matter how Cowboys fans feel about it. Milton wasn’t a Cowboy for long, but his 2026 preseason performance will be remembered for a while.