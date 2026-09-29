Insider Provides Alarming Cowboys Update on Joey Porter Jr. Trade Talks

The Dallas Cowboys desperately need help at cornerback after multiple secondary injuries.

Dallas is already out Cobie Durant with an injury, and Shavon Revel Jr. also got hurt during the loss to the Baltimore Ravens. That leaves the Cowboys down two of their top three cornerbacks, with DaRon Bland left standing.

The Cowboys are getting close to desperation mode in adding cornerback depth. One report is that Dallas has called the Pittsburgh Steelers about cornerback Joey Porter Jr. and trading for him. The latest update suggests the Cowboys still have work to do.

Latest on Dallas Cowboys Trade Talks for Joey Porter Jr.

NFL insider Josina Anderson wrote on her Substack about the latest on the talks. It appears the Cowboys are pushing for 2028 draft picks as part of the deal, which could be holding up any trade.

“I was told Tuesday morning that the Pittsburgh Steelers have received a recent inquiry from the Dallas Cowboys on the status of cornerback Joey Porter Jr. The Cowboys are definitely interested but the two sides have their thresholds on compensation values for a transaction and right now ‘it doesn’t match.’ per league sources.”

The Cowboys have been rumored to be a landing spot for Porter over the last few weeks. He has not played this season because he is dealing with an injury, but he is close to returning. A contract dispute has also sparked trade rumors from Pittsburgh.

Porter was a second-round pick of the Steelers from back in the 2023 NFL Draft. He has posted 165 tackles, 31 pass deflections, 3 tackles for loss, 3 interceptions, and 1 sack in 47 games.

Can Cowboys Strike a Deal for Joey Porter Jr.?

Throughout the last year, the Cowboys have been aggressive in adding defensive players through trades. That has cost them some big picks, but they have also loaded up on draft selections.

Dallas wants to make sure they have the future picks they need to start the youth movement within the team. At the same time, they are in win-now mode.

The Cowboys have added great talent like Quinnen Williams, Kenny Clark, Rashan Gary, and more through trades. They aren’t afraid to make moves if it makes them better.

Porter is desperately needed and might force Dallas to give up a high draft pick for him. The Cowboys also need to consider giving him a contract extension. This trade may not happen if Porter doesn’t see a long-term future with Dallas.

The Cowboys need to move quickly, as they face the Houston Texans next. Things will only get tougher if they don’t add a new corner soon.