Cowboys Predicted to Land Intriguing George Pickens Replacement

The Dallas Cowboys seem to have worked things out with star wide receiver George Pickens for the upcoming 2026 NFL season.

After a rollercoaster offseason with Pickens, he has seemingly agreed to play out the upcoming year on the franchise tag. However, it is very clear that the two sides likely do not have a long-term future together.

Pickens is widely expected to leave the Cowboys next offseason. Assuming that happens, Jerry Jones and company will need to find a way to replace him. That will be easier said than done.

With that being said, a new prediction has been made that would see Dallas land an intriguing replacement for Pickens in the 2027 NFL Draft.

Cowboys Predicted to Target In-State WR to Replace George Pickens

Sports Illustrated’s Mike Moraitis has released a very early 2027 three-round mock draft for the Cowboys. In that mock draft, he suggested that Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo could be a target for Dallas.

“At 6-foot-2 and 214 pounds, Wingo has ideal size for the position, and he’s also got sub-4.4 speed that could make him an elite deep threat. Along with that speed, Wingo plays with the kind of physicality that makes him a menace after the catch,” Moraitis wrote.

“We’d like to see him improve his contested catch ability, and drops were a problem for Wingo in 2025. However, there’s enough here to get excited about if Wingo lands in Dallas.”

If Pickens does leave town, the Cowboys will need to add playmaking. Wingo could be exactly that kind of player within the Dallas offense.

Taking a Look at Ryan Wingo’s College Career at Texas

Wingo will be heading into his junior season with the Longhorns in 2026. His first two years have shown development and big-time potential.

During his freshman year in 2024, Wingo racked up 29 receptions for 472 yards and two touchdowns. He averaged 16.3 yards per reception.

Last season, the 6-foot-2 and 215-pound wideout caught 54 passes for 834 yards and seven scores.

He will need to continue showing improvement and development throughout the 2026 season with Texas. If he is able to do so, his draft stock will improve dramatically.

Whether or not the Cowboys will even have a chance to draft Wingo is completely unknown at this point. But, there is no doubt that he would be an intriguing target for Dallas to consider if Pickens does leave town and if he’s available for the team in the NFL Draft.

Expect to continue hearing rumors and speculation about Pickens’ future throughout the course of the 2026 NFL season. For now, a divorce between the two parties seems to be the most likely outcome.