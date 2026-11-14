Cowboys Give Intriguing Update on $33 Million Star’s Injury

One of the mysteries of the Dallas Cowboys defense here in the 2026 NFL season is what, exactly, the unit might look like if it was healthy and actually had some time to work together. As things stand–and throughout the season–the defense had had to cope with injuries at every level. On the front, Malachi Lawrence is currently on the injured reserve and Donovan Ezeiruaku is listed as out with an ankle injury. At linebacker, the Cowboys have seen DeMarvion Overshown out with a hamstring problem, and slated to return this week, as well as losing Dee Winters for two weeks before he returned. The cornerback room is currently shot through, with both DaRon Bland and Joey Porter Jr., who should be the starters, questionable because of ankle problems. And no unit has been knocked down as thoroughly as the safety group, where the team’s biggest free agent signing, Jalen Thompson, has been out on IR since hurting him hamstring in Week 3.

There are, this week, four safeties on the injury report. PJ Locke, another top free-agent signing, is out with a concussion; Juanyeh Thomas, who is a good depth piece and a special teams star, is doubtful with a hamstring injury; Alijah Clark is questionable with an illness; and Malik Hooker has missed practice with a personal issue, but expected to play.

Cowboys Have Gotten 167 Snaps From Jalen Thompson

The absence of Thompson, who was given a three-year, $33 million deal over the winter, has been especially discouraging for the Cowboys. Dallas rarely pays outside free agents much, but Thompson was expected to fill a big role this season. Instead, he has played only 167 snaps and has yet to have his practice window opened, meaning his return is still cloudy.

But there is good news (possibly). Team COO Stephen Jones says there is a chance Thompson will suit up for Week 11. Said Jones in an appearance on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas on Friday:

“He’s making progress. I think it’s really week to week now. He’s made a lot of progress. We knew it was going to take some time, and I think he’ll be certainly in play for next week, and we’ll just see what the week brings. There’s no question he won’t play this week, but certainly will be in play starting next week.”

The Cowboys face the 49ers at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, then get the 1-7 Titans at home in Week 11.