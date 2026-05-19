Ex-Cowboys’ Jadeveon Clowney Billed Best Fit for NFC Contender

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney remains an NFL free agent this spring. Clowney could be an option for the Dallas Cowboys if they wanted to solidify their edge rushing room with another veteran.

But there’s a better fit for the former No. 1 overall pick according to ESPN’s Matt Bowen.

The ESPN analyst named the best fits for 14 remaining NFL free agents on Monday. For Clowney, Bowen picked the Detroit Lions.

“Detroit drafted edge rusher Derrick Moore in the second round to play opposite Aidan Hutchinson on pass-rushing downs, but Clowney would provide more depth up front,” wrote Bowen. “He had 8.5 sacks and 32 pressures last season in 13 games for the Cowboys, winning late in the down to get to the quarterback.

“Clowney would provide rotational value for coordinator Kelvin Sheppard’s unit.”

In 13 games for the Cowboys last season, Clowney had 8.5 sacks with 12 tackles for loss and 10 quarterback hits. He also had four pass defenses and one forced fumble while starting six contests.

The Lions could use Clowney opposite another edge rusher who was once a top 5 pick — Aidan Hutchinson.