Cowboys, Jadeveon Clowney Potential Reunion Gets Major Update

Entering the 2026 NFL offseason, the Dallas Cowboys seemed interested in bringing back veteran pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney.

After signing Clowney early on during the 2025 season, the former No. 1 overall pick played very well for the Cowboys. He was a key starter and had one of the better years of his career.

Clowney ended up playing in 13 games for Dallas. He racked up 41 total tackles to go along with 8.5 sacks, a forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, and four defended passes.

Awhile back, Stephen Jones hinted that the Cowboys were wanting to re-sign Clowney for the 2026 season. That still hasn’t happened this offseason.

“He’s played at a very high level. … We’ll be talking with his guys right away,” Jones said. “Hopefully with his willingness to want to be here and us wanting him to be here, hopefully we can figure something out.”

A new update has been shared about Clowney’s potential future in Dallas.

Cowboys Have Not Shown Interest in Re-Signing Jadeveon Clowney

According to a new report from ESPN’s Todd Archer, the Cowboys have yet to show an interest in working out a new deal to keep Clowney in Dallas.

“To date, the Cowboys have not expressed an interest in bringing back last year’s sack leader, Jadeveon Clowney, who had 8.5 and remains available,” Archer wrote.

Archer also reported that the Cowboys did not get involved in trying to acquire superstar pass rusher Myles Garrett from the Cleveland Browns before he was dealt to the Los Angeles Rams.

Clowney not receiving any interest from Dallas is a bit surprising. Jones making the comments he made certainly hinted at the team wanting him back. Things could still change, but it sure doesn’t sound like Clowney will be returning to the Cowboys.

Taking a Look at the Current Dallas Pass Rushing Situation

Earlier this offseason, Dallas did make an aggressive move to acquire a pass rusher. Jerry Jones agreed to a trade with the Green Bay Packers to bring in Rashan Gary.

That move could have been the addition that took Clowney off of the table for the Cowboys.

No other team has emerged with a deal for Clowney. He can still clearly play at a high level and is now 33 years old. A one-year deal would likely be all it would take for a team to sign him.

With training camp and preseason action coming up quickly, it would not be surprising to see Clowney’s market pick up steam. There are still a handful of teams around the NFL who could use more pass rushing help. In fact, Dallas could be included on that list.

Expect to hear more news about Clowney in the near future. For Cowboys fans hoping to see him return in 2026, this isn’t the update they were hoping to hear.