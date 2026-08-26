Cowboys Breakout Rookie Has Warning for Rest of NFL

If one of the reasons that the Dallas Cowboys have struggled in past seasons, especially in the playoffs, can be traced to the roster somehow being too “soft,” then maybe that’s about to change. It’s hard to say for sure whether softness/toughness has anything to do with the Cowboys’ problems in recent seasons and postseasons, because soft is such a subjective notion, a difficult label to place on an entire team’s roster and staff. But if that does have anything to do with the Cowboys’ postseaosn drought, maybe third-round rookie Jaishawn Barham is the guy who can change it.

No doubt, Barham has brought a different quality to the Cowboys thus far this offseason. He has been a very physical hitter, whether operating on the edge or as a linebacker. But he also has a very aggressive and single-minded approach to the game, a no-nonsense toughness that is unique in the Cowboys’ locker room.

Dallas generally is populated by smiling players who are thoughtful and likeable. Barham, though, does not smile much. And he does not appear to care much whether you like him.

Jaishawn Barham Finally Speaks to Cowboys Media

In fact, Barham has been somewhat of a recluse since he arrived with the Cowboys, reluctant to give interviews or say much at all to the team’s sprawling media throng. Cowboys coaches have praised his willingness to ask questions in team meetings, but he has been closed-lipped outside of those situations.

His play has spoken volumes, though. In his preseason debut against the Cardinals, Barham was all over the field, getting into the Arizona backfield, attacking the ball and making plays. He was also the green-dot linebacker, calling the defenses in from the sideline.

When he did speak to the media, finally, on Tuesday, Barham took the kind of posture that had to thrill Cowboys fans: He essentially said he hates everyone in the NFL without a star on their helmet. And he is not afraid to warn them about that.

Asked about the Cardinals, he said, “I don’t like ‘em. I don’t like no team we play. I treat every team the same.”

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Cowboys Need Linebacker Depth

The Cowboys will have an interesting choice to make on Barham going forward. On the team’s depth chart, he is listed as a backup to DeMarvion Overshown, who is a starter alongside Dee Winters, the linebacker Dallas brought in from San Francisco in a draft trade. But Barham looks like a player who needs to be on the field, and there has been speculation he will start–if not in Week 1, then eventually.

He was asked about being the green dot in the Arizona game. Barham said: “I feel like it means a lot, but I got a lot of work to put in still. I am just trying to get better every day, trusting my coaches, trusting my teammates. It feels normal, I did it college. It’s just a step up in the NFL having to call plays, demanding the defense. Just getting used to it.”

Jaishawn Barham Has Plenty to Improve

All in all, the fact that the Cowboys have probably gotten themselves a contributor at linebacker with a third-round pick is worth celebrating for the team. Depth at the position is a huge concern, and has been for three years now. Even if Barham is part of the three-man rotation, it’s a win.

Coaches have been glowing in their praise of Barham thus far, but he is not quite buying into it. He has more work to do, he said: “(Physicality) is one thing that I showed. But of course there’s many things that I could use. We’re gonna see as the season goes. … My hands, my height, playing lower. Sideline to sideline, my coverage. All around, I am not perfect. There is a lot of stuff I can still work on.”