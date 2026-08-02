Unheralded Cowboys Rookie Turns Heads at Training Camp

The Dallas Cowboys had much riding on their two first-round picks in this year’s NFL draft, as the team is seeking to remake a defense that was rated the worst in the league in points allowed last season. And the Cowboys came through with a move up to No. 11 to pick Caleb Downs, and addressed the need for pass-rushing help with Malachi Lawrence. Beyond the headliners, though, not much has been said about the rest of the team’s draft class–at least not until this weekend when third-round linebacker Jaishawn Barham began grabbing attention.

Barham, from Michigan, went in the third round largely because he is a bit of a linebacker/edge tweener.

His NFL.com scouting report touted him as a developmental project: “Barham logged most of his snaps at off-ball linebacker, but his 2025 tape showed explosiveness that will attract teams seeking a developmental rush ‘backer in an odd front. He’s raw as a rusher, relying heavily on athleticism, but the missing elements are teachable. Whether outside or inside, he’s a professional block-beater with the tools to stack or slip blocks, though his edge-setting needs work.”

Cowboys Moving Jaishawn Barham Around

Ah but, just a few days into Cowboys training camp, it has become clear that Barham might not need all that much development. Dallas is in need of linebacker help, and Barham just might be critical in that.

Over the weekend, observers and coaches were buzzing about Barham’s performance.

Said Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram: “Jaishawn Barham was one of the more intriguing picks the Cowboys made back in April, they play him off the ball, they play him around the edge. We’ve seen them, a little bit more off ball here at camp. He made a play on Saturday that drew the attention of the coaches, had a deflection in the red zone off a Dak Prescott pass—really impressive stuff.”

‘Jaishawn Barham Was the Clear Standout’

It was not just Harris, either. Cowboys beat writer Joseph Hoyt of the Dallas Morning News had praise for Barham, too.

He noted on Twitter/X: “Third Cowboys training camp practice is in the books. Jaishawn Barham was the clear standout. George Pickens continues to do George a Pickens things. CeeDee Lamb also had a nice touchdown catch, but he did drop one over the middle too.”

And it’s always good to get the attention of the boss. Jerry Jones said of Barham: “He looks good. He is really showing some good instincts, so it’s early, it’s very early. But that’s what you dream for him. … I like what we see.”

Cowboys Rookies Shaping Up

Now, Harris pointed out that the praise for Barham does not mean he has overshadowed the two first-round picks. Both have looked sharp for the Cowboys thus far. Downs has been battling with CeeDee Lamb in several team drills and has held his own.

Lawrence, too, has impressed.

Said Harris: “The other first-round pick, Malachi Lawrence also had a strong day here on Saturday, a couple of would-be sacks—now, the pads are not on, the physicality is a little bit different than what you would see in a regular game. But it’s good to see Malachi Lawrence’s pass rush arsenal step up here in Oxnard.”