Ex-Cowboys Scout Clears Air on Blockbuster Trade Rumors for $72 Million Star

The popularity of the Dallas Cowboys means the franchise is often linked to star players in ongoing NFL rumors. Yet, the majority of this chatter rarely comes to fruition.

Dallas has had an active offseason striking multiple trades, including for quarterback Joe Milton and wide receiver George Pickens. Additionally, there has been some buzz that the Cowboys could look to pair Trevon Diggs with Miami Dolphins star cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Unfortunately for some Cowboys fans holding out hope, it does not appear that there is much traction to these trade rumors. Former Cowboys scout Bryan Broaddus attempted to pour cold water on the idea of Dallas trading for Ramsey amid the growing buzz of potentially adding another star corner.

“Hearing late last night that the Jalen Ramsey news was not accurate according to a couple of folks I got to talk to,” Broaddus noted in a May 25, 2025, message on X. “Don’t think I was getting steered the wrong way.”



Cowboys Rumors: Multiple Insiders Downplay the Chances of Dallas Trading for Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey

Ramsey is under contract through the 2028 season with a sizable three-year, $72.3 million deal. Diggs’ five-year, $97 million contract is already taking up a sizable amount of cap space at the same position.

Like Broaddus, longtime Cowboys insider Ed Werder also downplayed the chances of the team trading for Ramsey.

“I do not believe this has even been a topic of discussion within the Cowboys at this time,” Werder responded to the Ramsey rumors with a May 24, message on X.



ESPN Insider Floated the Cowboys as a Potential Landing Spot for Jalen Ramsey

With multiple people close to the Cowboys shooting down the trade rumors, how did the trade chatter start? ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler floated Dallas as a potential team to watch as a suitor for Ramsey.



“NFC East could be one to watch,” Fowler said during a May 23, episode of “SportsCenter.” “(The) Dallas Cowboys, look, they made three trades this offseason, four players on rookie deals. Could they make a fourth trade on a NFL veteran who’s on a bigger contract? Certainly, but they need cornerback help.

“When I checked with somebody in Dallas, they said, ‘Look, it’s possible we might not be done. It’s slow right now, but, you know, we could always be looking to add.'”

Stephen Jones on Helping the Cowboys Stars: ‘We Got Them All Running Mates’

From a new coaching staff to players added via free agency, the draft and trades, the Cowboys will look a lot different in Week 1. Cowboys chief operating officer Stephen Jones emphasized that the front office was aggressive in getting the team’s stars “running mates” this offseason.

“We got them all running mates,” Jones said on May 16, per DallasCowboys.com’s Tommy Yarrish. “Tyler Smith was out there and I said ‘We added Booker for you,’ Micah was there and I said ‘We brought Dono[van Ezeiruaku] for him,’ everybody’s got some running mates to go with them that they didn’t have last year. It’s exciting to see all these guys come together.”