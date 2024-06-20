Ex-Cowboys Receiver Seeking Comeback After Missing 2023 Season

A former Dallas Cowboys receiver is seeking a comeback after missing the past two seasons due to injuries.

James Washington — who signed with the Cowboys prior to the 2022 season and was expected to serve as the team’s No. 3 receiver — is aiming to make a return to the NFL despite not having played since the 2022 season. The 28-year-old receiver only appeared in two games with the Cowboys due to fracturing the fifth metatarsal in his right foot during training camp. He didn’t record any statistics during his tenure with Dallas.

Via ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler:

“Wide receiver James Washington is attempting an NFL comeback after missing most of the last two seasons due to a jones fracture,” writes Fowler. “A second-round pick of the Steelers, Washington has received multiple inquires from teams and could be trying out for them soon.”

The former second-round draft pick also revealed his intentions of a comeback with a video posted to his Instagram with the following caption.

“I was forgotten about, and I want to show the world I still have it,” Washington said. “People say, ‘He’s done. He’s washed.’ There’s still a lot of meat left on on the bone conditioning-wise, physical-wise. I’m stronger than ever. I train five days a week, and the other two days of the week I’m thinking about it.”

James Washington Had Disappointing Cowboys Tenure

Washington was signed prior to the start of the 2022 season by Dallas following the offseason departures of Amari Cooper and Cedrick Wilson Jr. However, his injuries prior to training camp and slow recovery during the regular season delayed his debut with the team until December. He was actually released prior to the end of the season before latching on with the New York Giants’ practice squad at the end of the 2022 season.

The veteran receiver eventually landed a deal with the New Orleans Saints following the 2023 NFL draft. However, he was released three months later prior to the start of the season. Washington would then sign a deal with the Indianapolis Colts prior to his release before the start of the 2023 season.

James Washington Had Productive Stint as Steelers Receiver

The former Fred Biletnikoff Award winner and Unanimous All-American — during his senior season in college back in 2017 — spent the first four seasons of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers as a secondary receiver. During Washington’s four years in Pittsburgh, the 5-foot-11 receiver posted 114 receptions for 1,629 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns in 60 games and 25 starts.

The best season of his career was during the 2019 season when Washington posted 44 receptions for 735 receiving yards and three touchdowns.