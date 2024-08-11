Patriots Trade Pitch Swaps Javon Baker & Picks for Disgruntled Pro Bowler

As if the Patriots did not learn enough from the utterly fruitless pursuit of 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk in recent weeks and months, now comes another interesting, but premature and probably hollow, star receiver possibility: disgruntled Cowboys holdout CeeDee Lamb.

Lamb is in a similar situation as Aiyuk, in that he is entering the 2024 season on a fifth-year option, slated to pay him $18 million, which is clearly below the market value for his services. Lamb recorded 135 catches and 1,749 yards last season, both of which set Cowboys franchise records, and belongs among the Top 3 or 4 paid receivers in the NFL. That means he should be getting north of $30 million.

From the outside, the question for a team like the Patriots would be whether there’s a realistic chance to bring in a receiver like Lamb, and if so, whether it makes sense for a team that has Jacoby Brissett as the starting quarterback and has no idea whether rookie No. 3 pick Drake Maye will develop into a star. And, like Aiyuk, Lamb is under contract so he does have some say as to where he would sign an extension.

The Patriots are probably not where he’s looking. In an article titled, “5 NFL Teams That Should Revisit CeeDee Lamb Trade amid Cowboys WR’s Holdout,” analyst Maurice Mouton tabs the Patriots as one of the top teams with which the Cowboys could make a deal.

Patriots Would Swap Javon Baker to the Cowboys

There is some sense to be made on such a move for the Patriots, who have a weak receiving corps headed by veteran Kendrick Bourne, alongside rookies Javon Baker and Ja’Lynn Polk, plus signee KJ Osborn and returning slot man Demario Douglas. There’s potential there, but no star power.

And looking at the deal Mouton proposes, which would give the Cowboys a legitimate chance at a Top 5 pick in 2025, the Cowboys would have to be intrigued, too.

The deal:

“Cowboys receive: 2025 first-round pick, 2025 third-round pick, 2026 third-rounder, Javon Baker

“Patriots receive: CeeDee Lamb”

Here’s how Mouton explains it: “The Patriots should inquire about Lamb with the intent to go above and beyond to satisfy his contract demands. New England has $43.2 million in cap space and will have $78.3 million next year. …

“Because the Patriots are offering a wide receiver with a blank resume, they would likely have to add a little more in their trade package in comparison to the other teams. New England could toss in a 2026 second-rounder to draw the Cowboys’ interest.

“In this trade scenario, Dallas would take a big risk, but perhaps the team strongly believes Tolbert blossoms into a key playmaker while Brandin Cooks and budding third-year tight end Jake Ferguson round out a solid pass-catching trio.”

CeeDee Lamb Looking for Big Payday

Again, though, the issue would come down to whether Lamb would seriously accept having such an uncertain quarterback situation and being so far removed from playoff contention. He would, though, be happy that the Patriots could pay him.

That’s because the market on receivers has skyrocketed.

New contracts for Justin Jefferson ($35 million per year), A.J. Brown ($32 million) and Amon-Ra St. Brown ($30 million) helped set the market for Lamb this offseason, as well as Tyreek Hill’s $30 million per year. Lamb wants to—and should, really—be in that neighborhood.

Lamb is the biggest name in the NFL engaging in a full holdout. Other top receivers who want new contracts, like Brandon Aiyuk and Ja’Marr Chase, have reported to camp but are not practicing. 49ers left tackle Trent Williams is also a full holdout, as is Hasson Reddick of the Jets.

But Lamb is the headliner of the group that has not shown up for camp. A trade to the Patriots could certainly get him paid. Or it could scare him into reporting after all.