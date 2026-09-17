Javonte Williaims Fined By NFL, Apologizes to Teammates For Week 1 Penalty

The Dallas Cowboys lost to the New York Giants 28-20 on the very first Sunday Night Football of the 2026 NFL season in a game that showcased sloppy play from the entire team.

And one clear example of this was when running back Javonte Williams, who signed a three-year, $24 million extension this offseason, taunted the opposing defense in the end zone after going in for a score.

Although the damage was hugely significant; it merely caused kicker Brandon Aubrey to miss the extra point that had to be taken 15 yards further back; it was emblematic of a slapdash performance on the evening.

As noted by Cowboys reporter Clarence Hill Jr., Williams spoke out about his reckless decision on Sunday night, noting that he has already apologized to his teammates.

Javonte Williams Accepts Responsibility for Taunting

“Cowboys running back Javonte Williams said he was fined by the NFL for the taunting penalty against the Giants. He said he apologized to his teammates and said it was out of character for him. He said it won’t happen again because he is through celebrating.” Hill posted on X on Wednesday.

“You don’t have to worry about it no more. I’m done. It was my fault. I’m better than that.” Williams was subsequently quoted as saying.

Williams’ fine – per NFL rules – will have come to $11,941, the amount levied against players for a first-time taunting offense. Second offenses carry a fine of $17,911.

Williams Looking to Move Past Difficult Opener

For a player who was given $16 million guaranteed this past offseason, and who has already made nearly $12 million in his pro football career to date, a little shy of $12,000 is merely a drop in the ocean. But it does represent a bigger point about discipline concerns about this Dallas team, both on penalties and broader mental mistakes.

Whilst the 26 year old is coming off a career season in 2025 that saw him put up 1,201 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns, his performance on Sunday beyond the taunting penalty still left much to be desired. Williams rushed 12 times for 41 yards and a touchdown.

The former North Carolina product will be looking for a bounce-back game this weekend when the Cowboys take on another division rival, the Washington Commanders.