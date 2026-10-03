Cowboys Star Facing ‘Pretty Good’ Challenge After Breakout Game

The Dallas Cowboys had a lot go wrong on the field in the stunning 34-31 loss to the Ravens in Week 3. While there was much blame to go around for a team that had the ball with a first-and-goal from the 2-yard line with 28 seconds to play and a timeout on hand, one guy who could not take the fall was star running back Javonte Williams, who had struggled to get started in the first two weeks of this NFL season.

Starting with that first-and-goal, the Cowboys dropped back for three straight passes, and did not hand the ball to Williams at all–despite him having gone for 98 yards on 19 carries, plus a touchdown, on the afternoon. Williams’ lack of touches in that situation was certainly notices by the Cowboys’ Dak Prescott, who said after the game that in those situations, “We need to run the ball. Yeah. Good question.”

Javonte Williams Finally Got Going

For Williams, though, the Rio game did see him get back on track. In his first two weeks for the Cowboys this year, Williams has carried 24 times for just 71 yards. Whether there was something wrong with the Cowboys’ running game–either Williams or the blocking scheme–became a hot topic in Dallas. That changed against the Ravens.

“I just feel like we just had a good game plan and I executed and they opened up the holes,” Williams said.

Texans Defense a Challenge for Cowboys Run Game

Now, though, Williams is facing a defense that ranks fifth in the NFL in yards allowed on the ground, and fourth in yards per carry (3.5). Against the Texans on Sunday in Week 4, the Cowboys face a team that may be 0-3, but which still has a formidable defensive front, which could be a problem for Williams.

He knows it: “Good D-line. I mean, they got the edge rushers, the linebackers, the secondary is pretty good.”