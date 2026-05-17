Cowboys Incumbent Could Be Demoted Amid Position ‘Fight’

As the NFL offseason lurches forward through the spring and early summer, when the news slows a bit, when the schedule has been released, when OTAs have yet to start and when there do not seem to be any free-agent additions forthcoming, inevitably, attention turns toward the roster. No roster in the league is perfect–that’s why there’s a salary cap and contract rules–which means that no matter how good a team is, you’re always able to find an area of concern, usually three or four. That’s the case for the Cowboys, who probably have five worrisome areas.

In no particular order, those would be edge rusher, middle linebacker and cornerback (health is a big factor there) on the defense, with left tackle the big issue on the offense. And a fifth item for that list: running back, where Javonte Williams is the clear No. 1, but needs a No. 2 who can A) relieve some of the workload from him and, B) provide a change of pace to Williams’ bruising style.

Malik Davis Cowboys’ RB2 Leader

For now, the RB2 is Malik Davis, the 27-year-old undrafted free agent the Cowboys signed in 2022. He went for 250 yards on 52 carries in 10 games last season, and is reliable in the role, if unspectacular. And that might be part of the issue with Davis–he is not a sharp contrast to Williams, not the “lightning” to Williams’ “thunder” the way the team would hope.

He did go for 103 yards on 20 carries in Week 17 against a mostly uninterested Washington team. There is some sense that Davis could pick up the slack if Williams–who went for 1,201 yards on 252 carries, both career highs, last season– is injured at all in 2026. As a fill-in for Williams Davis makes some sense, but not so much as a change-of-pace.

Jaydon Blue a Wildcard

That makes the Cowboys RB2 race worth watching here in the offseason. Yes, Davis is the incumbent and leader, but second-year backs Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah figure into the mix, too. Both are expected to be step-for-step with Davis for the job behind Williams.

That’s how Forth Worth Star-Telegram beat writer Nick Harris sees it.

As he wrote in a mailbag this week: “I would give the slight edge to Malik Davis right now just based off last year’s late-season production. However, there is confidence in second-year backs Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah to put up a legitimate fight for that role. I would assume the desire is that Blue becomes that guy, just because he brings a different speed and pass-catching element that the others in the room don’t.”

Cowboys Will Take Pressure Off Javonte Williams

Maybe more important, though, is that Harris emphasized that the backup running back is likely to take on more work than last year when Williams was heading into free agency and the Cowboys had no future commitment to him. Now, Williams is back on a three-year, $24 million contract, and the Cowboys want him to be fresh for the life of the deal.

Added Harris: “I think the role could look different from what it did in 2025. To help maximize Javonte Williams’ three-year contract, I would be surprised if he gets the 287 touches he got a year ago. As a result, look for the guy(s) behind him to work into early passing down situations. I still like Williams as the third down pass protector until someone behind him can show his value there.”