Cowboys Urged to Add Former All-Pro RB to Support Javonte Williams

The Dallas Cowboys already have one of the best offenses in the NFL. But a little extra depth, especially behind Javonte Williams at running back, wouldn’t hurt.

This week, SI on Cowboys’ Randy Gurzi stressed that Dallas should try to find a way to not rely so heavily upon Williams this season. To do that, Gurzi named former All-Pro running back Nick Chubb a Cowboys free agent target.

“To help him remain fresh throughout the year, they need someone to emerge as a legit RB2. Right now, Malik Davis and Jaydon Blue will battle for that spot but Dallas should add a veteran like Nick Chubb to the mix,” wrote Gurzi.

“Chubb was once one of the best backs in the game, but a knee injury in 2023 marred his final years in Cleveland. He bounced back as a reserve with the Houston Texans last year, recording 506 yards and three touchdowns while averaging 4.1 yards per attempt.

“Adding Chubb would give the Cowboys another back capable of wearing defenses down as a between the tackles runner, and wouldn’t necessarily hold back Blue, who can be more of a change of pace back.”

Chubb hasn’t been the same since suffering a devastating knee injury in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season. Before that, he was a perennial Pro Bowler and 2022 second-team All-Pro running back.

But Chubb is coming off a 500-yard rushing season across the state with the Houston Texans. Chubb averaged 4.1 yards per carry and added 13 receptions for 67 yards.