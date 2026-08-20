Cowboys Defensive Line Duo Leave Practice After Visiting Injury Tent

Amidst getting fined $500,000 for the team’s role in the fights that broke out during joint practices with the New Orleans Saints earlier this week, the Dallas Cowboys got some more unfortunate news on Thursday.

Defensive tackle Jay Toia walked to the injury tent during practice, and after getting checked out by the medical staff headed back to the locker room.

“Cowboys DT Jay Toia is now being walked back to the locker room after visiting the injury text.” Dallascowboys.com writer Tommy Yarish reported

Although the source of the injury has not yet been disclosed, The Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Nick Harris wrote on X that the trainers appeared to be looking at Toia’s elbow.

“Cowboys DT Jay Toia is walking to the injury tent. Looks like they’re checking out his elbow.” Harris reported on X.

That was not the only injury the team suffered during practice on Thursday, as Joseph Hoyt of the Dallas Morning News revealed that edge rusher James Houston also left practice after heading to the medical tent.

“Cowboys OLB James Houston just left practice after going in the medical tent.” Hoyt wrote on social media. Jay Toia and James Houston Leave Practice Toia and Houston’s absences present blows to both the interior defensive line and edge rushing corps.

The Cowboys have yet to find a single player that can make up for the lost production of All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons , who was traded to the Green Bay Packers one year ago.

But after trading for Rashan Gary , drafting Lawrence in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft and adding Miller, there is little doubt that Dallas has one of the deepest outside linebacking units in the league at this point in time.

Even with many options at the position, Houston still represents an important part of the puzzle for the Cowboys. A pass rush specialist, the former Lions sixth round pick has accumulated 14.5 sacks over the course of his five past seasons in the NFL, and all but one of them have come in 2022 and 2025.

Toia, on the other hand comes in with less pedigree and experience, but in a much thinner group. In the Cowboys’ new 3-4 base defense, him and Clark are the only two nose guards on the roster, save for UDFA rookie Tommy Dunn

If the pair are healthy, they are both more likely to make the final 53-man roster than not. More updates on both injuries will follow in the coming days if either’s situation becomes severe.