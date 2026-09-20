Jayden Daniels’ Injury Sparks Tom Brady’s Profane Reaction During Cowboys Game

It is not often that Tom Brady is caught by surprise, but the legendary NFL quarterback could not help but express frustration over Jayden Daniels‘ injury. Brady let some profanity slip as the Fox announcer expressed his frustration over Daniels’ injury during the Washington Commanders‘ Week 2 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

The play occurred just before halftime of the Commanders-Cowboys game as Daniels appeared to injure his elbow on the final play of the first half.

“Oh (expletive), excuse me,” a surprised Brady remarked live during the Commanders-Cowboys broadcast.

“Was not expecting to see that. Oh man, tries to brace himself with his left elbow and the left elbow (gives out).”

Here’s a look at Brady’s candid reaction. Please be advised there is explicit language.



Let’s take a look at what we know so far about Daniels’ injury.

Jayden Daniels Injury Update: Commanders QB Carted Off the Field vs. Cowboys

Minutes later, Daniels was carted off the field with a towel over his head. It has been a challenging start to the NFL season given numerous quarterback injuries.

Daniels and Caleb Williams were among the quarterbacks injured in Week 2.

Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Predicted to Have Dislocated His Elbow vs. Cowboys

The news comes as Daniels played just seven games for the Commanders in 2025 amid multiple injuries, including an elbow injury to end his season. Sports doctor David Chao believes Daniels dislocated his elbow again.

“Jayden Daniels, left elbow dislocated again,” Chao noted in a September 20, message on X. “Will be ruled out today. Will likely miss time.

“Commanders could consider surgery so the ligament does not dislocate so easily.”

Jayden Daniels Could Once Again Miss Significant Time With an Elbow Injury

It remains to be seen just how long Daniels will be sidelined. Back in December, Daniels outlined his mindset as he was once again sidelined with an injury.

“That’s my focus, man,” Daniels said at the time, per the Commanders official website. “Being the best teammate in the locker room, anything Marcus needs to be there for him. And just how supportive he’s been for me in my career, exchange roles and do that for him.

“… I just gotta go with the battles, and obviously it’s the story that God had written out for me, so I’ll move on, move forward and learn from it.”