Cowboys Predicted to Cut Ties With 2nd-Year Playmaker in ‘Surprise’

For the Dallas Cowboys, one of the odder collections of positional players going into the 2026 season, at least at this point, is in the running back room. The team got an excellent year from starter Javonte Williams, who ran for a career-high 1,201 yards, and rewarded him with a three-year contract worth $24 million. That’s significant for a team that has swung through RB1s in recent years without much regard for investment in the position. But now, Williams brings stability, and that’s a plus.

The problem, though, is one that has been highlighted often here in the early offseason: The Cowboys are worryingly thin behind Williams.

While Phil Mafah and Malik Davis could be serviceable backups, the guy who is probably in the brightest spotlight behind Williams is last year’s fifth-round pick, Jaydon Blue. There’s a consensus that Blue has the talent to be a quick, big-play counterpunch to Williams’ steam-rolling style, but there’s also a consensus that Blue struggled with work ethic and professionalism as a rookie. And for former Cowboys receiver Jesse Holley, that’s reason to consider just moving on from him altogether.

Cowboys Gave Jaydon Blue a Chance

The Cowboys gave Blue a four-week run as the backup to Williams, from Week 5 through 8, and he did not seize the opportunity. He had 22 carries for 65 yards in that stretch, and did not play again until the meaningless finale against the Giants, when he went for 64 yards on 16 carries with a touchdown.

He returned three kicks but did not seem to gain the Cowboys’ trust there, either, as he played only 11 special-teams snaps last year. That’s just not enough, not for a team that needs more out of its backups at running back, Holley said.

Jaydon Blue, Cut Candidate?

Speaking on the DLLS Cowboys podcast this week, Holley was considering who might be a surprise cut by the Cowboys this offseason. He named cornerback Caelen Carson, who would not be a shocking cut. But then he turned to Blue, who is a guy the Cowboys were talking up coming out of last year’s draft.

Said Holley: “If Blue, if in Year 2, you can’t see him taking the step that you want to take in the maturity aspect and learning the plays and being impactful both on offense and in special teams—because he’s got to play special teams. He’s got to play—when you’re the backup, the third running back, if you’re not willing to make that commitment, then, if not now, when? That’s how I see it.”

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Cowboys Were Not Pleased With ‘Consistency’

Holley is right in that Blue is at a delicate point in his Cowboys career. Coach Brian Schottenheimer clearly likes him and would like to be able to get him on the field. It’s rare for Schottenheimer to call out a player publicly for effort issues, but he did just that last season with Blue.

“He’s extremely talented,” Schottenheimer said, back in September. “He really is talented, but there is a way you have to perform, especially with a mantra of compete every day. If you’re not putting it out there and doing right every day and if you take a step back on a Thursday — maybe you did great on Wednesday but on Thursday, not saying he did — that’s going to get noticed. This is an incredibly talented roster, and you have to earn your chance to get out there. It’s not because I was the first overall pick of the draft or whatever it is. Like, there’s got to be consistency.”