Cowboys ‘Money On’ 2nd Year Disappointment to Win Key Battle

Over the course of two-plus weeks at The Star, during which the Dallas Cowboys squeezed in their OTAs and their mandatory minicamp, the team’s coaching staff could barely hide the truth of one of the consequential training-camp battles that will play out for the offense this summer when festivities open in Oxnard. The Cowboys, no doubt, want the backup running back job to be won by second-year speedster Jaydon Blue.

That’s not to say they’re handing him the job, not after he showed up unprepared for the NFL when he was a fifth-round pick from Texas last season. The Cowboys had issues with Blue’s work ethic and approach to the little things–practicing, knowing the playbook, working on special teams–and played him in only five games last year.

But the Cowboys took a chance this offseason anyway and did not address the team’s depth or options in the running back room. They brought back starting running back Javonte Williams on a three-year contract, but Dallas did not add a veteran free agent or a draft pick to its group of running backs.

Cowboys Tilting RB2 Battle

That indicates that they think their backup is already on the roster. And it sure appears to be Blue, who will compete with 2025 seventh-rounder Phil Mafah and veteran Malik Davis for the RB2 role.

From Mickey Spagnola, the longtime beat writer for the Cowboys who works for the team website, when asked to handicap the RB2 race: “My money is on Jaydon Blue, and my guess is the second year back from Texas is the guy the Cowboys are hoping emerges as RB2. Blue would be the perfect complementary back to workhorse Javonte Williams, a great change of pace back versatile not only as a ball carrier but also as a receiver out of the backfield who could, by the way, line up in the slot.