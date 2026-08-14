Cowboys Favorite Could Lose Job Amid ‘Tight Battle’ in Preseason

The Dallas Cowboys came into the offseason program hopeful that running back Jaydon Blue would swoop through the spring and summer as the team’s clear No. 2 option behind Javonte Williams, and would leave the field of other candidates for the RB2 role in the dust. Dallas had used a fifth-round pick on Blue in 2025, hopeful that his speed would give the team a scat-back, third-down element in the backfield. That would, theoretically, be a great complement to Williams’ steamrolling style.

Amid the spring program, coach Brian Schottenheimer even admitted openly that it would be best for Blue, who did not play much as a rookie because of questions about his practice habits and professionalism, to be the Cowboys’ No. 2 back.

It has not quite worked out that way, however. Blue has had good moments for the Cowboys thus far in camp, but he has not seized the job, and a fumble during the Cowboys’ scrimmage at joint practice with the Rams did not help his case.

Jaydon Blue Must ‘Protect the Ball’

Now, Schottenheimer is saying that Blue is in a fight just to keep his job, as former seventh-round pick Phil Mafah has put up a strong challenge for the RB2 role–and dark horses like veteran Malik Davis and speedy, all-around back Israel Abanikanda also have stayed in the picture.

Said Schottenheimer of the Blue fumble: “Ball can’t go on the ground. But one fumble doesn’t make for camp, he is having a really good camp—both he and Phil Mafah. I thought he had some really good, some of his more physical runs in the A and the B gap. There’s a cool crack replace play where he was up on the corner and put his shoulder down, I thought that was really cool. He knows he has got to protect the ball.”

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Jaydon Blue vs. Phil Mafah in ‘Tight Battle’ for Cowboys Spot

Schottenheimer said that the entire Cowboys running back room he had a strong training camp, but indicated that Mafah and Blue are the top candidates for the No. 2 job.

“I am excited, I am excited about the running back room that we have built,” Schottenheimer said. “I think Javonte probably won’t get a whole lot of run this preseason, so Jaydon and Phil are going to get a bunch of work. They are in a tight battle for that backup running back spot.”

Could the Cowboys Sign a RB?

Nick Eatman, one of the Cowboys beat writers for the team’s website, suggested that perhaps Schottenheimer is being generous. He noted that Blue and the other Cowboys depth pieces behind Williams are flawed, and that maybe the Cowboys will make a running back signing as camp cuts start at the end of the month.

Said Eatman: “(Blue) needs to play and get carries and hand the ball back to the ref. There’s things that he needs to do. The running back situation is very, very—that is as wide-open as it can get. He’s made some plays but Bill Parcells used to say it all the time, no running back is worth a fumble. Not any running back is worth a fumble. If he is going to lay it on the ground, that was an issue he had in college, it happened in his practices with the Rams a couple of times.

“He has got to hang onto the ball, he has got to do all the little things, and I just think it is close with the other guys. Abanakanda is as complete a running back as they have, and I am not sure the No. 2 running back is even on the roster at this point.”