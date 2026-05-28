Cowboys RB Called Out for ‘Maturity and Trust’ Issues

Last July, Dallas Cowboys running back and 2025 5th-round pick Jaydon Blue was being talked about as a possible starter in the NFL’s most high-octane offenses.

By October, Blue was an afterthought, or worse, a joke to those in and around the franchise, thanks to his own actions.

Now, he’s in danger of losing his spot on the roster in just his 2nd season after a dismal rookie year in which he played in just 5 games and finished with 138 rushing yards and 1 touchdown.

ESPN’s Todd Archer put Blue on his list of Cowboys with the most to prove in OTAs.

“His rookie season was essentially a wash because he was inactive for 12 games,” Archer wrote on Thursday. “There were questions of maturity and trust for last year’s fifth-round pick, which is why Malik Davis got more work later in the season. Blue played only 78 snaps; 33 came in the finale versus the New York Giants. He finished the season with 129 yards on 38 carries, a touchdown, and one reception for 5 yards. The Cowboys re-signed Javonte Williams to lead the backfield, but the No. 2 running back spot is open with Blue, Davis, and Phil Mafah competing for time. Blue has the speed to be a playmaker. Many coaches believe players make their biggest jump between their rookie and second seasons. The Cowboys hope that’s the case for Blue.”

Jaydon Blue’s ‘Questionable Decision’ on LV Cleats

Blue and eventual 1,200-yard rusher Javonte Williams were splitting 1st team reps deep into training camp before ankle injuries sidelined Blue, who seemed to be his own worst enemy when it came to getting back into the lineup.

That was made obvious in October, when Blue decided to practice in specially-made Nike/Louis Vuitton cleats that gave him blisters and forced him out of practice.

“Cowboys RB Jaydon Blue debuted new Louis Vuitton-Nike cleats at practice on Thursday, and HC Brian Schottenheimer laughed in saying that it was a ‘questionable decision.’ ” The Fort Worth Star Telegram’s Nick Harris wrote on his official X account on October 3. ” … Blue changed out of his shoes, and the blisters got better.”

Jaydon Blue Dealt With ‘Lazy’ Narrative Before Draft

It’s not the 1st time in his career Blue has dealt with questions about his preparation.

During training camp, Schottenheimer went out of his way to combat the narrative about Blue being lazy during his time at Texas, where he capped his career with 1,138 yards of total offense and 14 touchdowns in 2024.

He followed that by running a 4.38-second 40-yard dash at the NFL scouting combine.

“I think in the spring he picked it up slower than we had hoped,” Schottenheimer said in July 2025. “But not now. He’s got it. He’s figuring it out. He’s one of those guys that doesn’t say much, but there’s a big time competitive fire in there. He wants to be great. He wants to be elite. He knows he’s talented. I think he’s realizing, ‘OK, I’m really talented. I’m really good. But I’m in the NFL now… so I have to do the things off the field, preparing mentally in the class room, studying a little bit extra the installs for the next day, taking care of my body.’ It’s been fun to see.”