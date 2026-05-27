Cowboys’ Jerry Jones Signals Interest in Adding Banned Quarterback

It’s wise, of course, to take the things that Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says to the media with a grain of salt. Jones is a showman, and knows how to keep his team in the headlines. It’s a bit of an antiquated way to run a team in the social media era, but it does have a certain charm. Besides, while sometimes Jones can lead reporters wildly astray–he did say his team was “all in” two years ago, then did virtually nothing in free agency–he is usually very truthful. Remember last trade deadline, when he told a Dallas radio station that he had a deal in place and a bigger one was nearing completion.

The Cowboys got Logan Wilson in a trade with the Bengals. Then they made the bigger one, adding Quinnen Williams.

Last week during the league’s spring meetings, Jones spoke with Yahoo Sports reporter Jori Epstein and dropped a nugget that could very well be hot air–or could contain a kernel of truth. Jones indicated he would be willing to put in a bid for quarterback Brendan Sorsby if he winds up in the supplemental draft.

Brendan Sorsby Still Banned by NCAA

At least, that sure appeared to be what Jones was saying. The Cowboys have limited picks in next year’s draft, and would have to bid one of them–it will probably take a Day 2 pick, at least, to get Sorsby–to win Sorsby in the supplemental draft. The team that bids the highest projected pick would get Sorsby’s rights.

We still don’t know if Sorsby will be the subject of a supplemental draft. But the former Cincinnati quarterback, who was slated to transfer to Texas Tech before he was engulfed in a gambling scandal, on Tuesday was reportedly denied re-entry into the NCAA after completing a gambling rehab program in Arizona. That means Sorsby is effectively banned from college football, though he is suing the NCAA to have that decision reversed.

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Cowboys’ Jerry Jones ‘In That Mood’ if Brendan Sorsby Is Available

If he is there, Jones said he would be willing to make a pick offer, even with Dak Prescott firmly entrenched as the starter and with Sam Howell and Joe Milton fighting a battle for the backup job.

According to Epstein, as she noted on Twitter/X: “I asked Cowboys team owner Jerry Jones last week whether he’d want NFL to hold a supplemental draft for Brendan Sorsby. He said he didn’t know Sorsby’s details, but, in general: ‘I do like the supplemental draft. Especially where we are. The sooner to today that we can get as many good ones on the field, that’s a plus for us. Cause I’m in that mood.’

“Injunction hearing awaits next week. Complications with gambling, team’s evaluations of Sorsby & 2027 pick value to sort through also. But will be interesting to see how league navigates.”

Cowboys Lacking Draft Picks in 2027

Jones won’t have much to work with if he is serious about a Sorsby bid. That’s because the Cowboys have 2027 picks in Round 1, 2 and 3, but none in Rounds 4 or 5. Dallas will have two sixth-round picks.

The Cowboys, then, could either put in a bid of a sixth-round pick, which would surely be beaten, or a third-round pick. A third-rounder might not be enough, either, but if by some chance they did win the rights to Sorsby, they would hack away more draft capital for what is, in Dallas’s case, a luxury item.

Some claim Sorsby has first-round talent. He threw for 2,800 yards with 27 touchdowns and five interceptions last year, leading the Big 12 in yard per completion (13.5) and rating (155.1). A dual threat, he rushed 100 times for 580 yards and nine touchdowns.

As draft guru Todd McShay of The Ringer said of Sorsby bidding: “I’m doing it with a first-round pick because I’m not risking it. I want this guy. … I’m going and getting this guy, and I’m doing it because I think he has a chance to be special.”