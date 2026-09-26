Jerry Jones Made ‘Bad’ Confession Ahead of Cowboys-Ravens Brazil Showdown

The Dallas Cowboys know the Baltimore Ravens will be a big challenge in Week 3 in Brazil.

Both teams are 1-1 and trying to avoid a losing record on their flights home. The Cowboys are coming off a win over the Washington Commanders, while the Ravens lost to the New Orleans Saints in Week 2.

Dallas needs a signature win to put them in the driver’s seat for the rest of the season with momentum. The big question is whether they can handle business in Brazil. It won’t be easy, according to Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones.

Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones on Ravens Week 3 Matchup

Jones made his weekly appearance on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, where he was asked about the overall game. He knows the Cowboys will have their hands full.

“That’s a bad matchup. We got our work cut out for us. It’s a rough one. … We’ll be ready for them, but they’re a handful.”

After a Week 1 loss to the New York Giants, the Cowboys bounced back with 37 points and 4 Dak Prescott touchdowns in their win over the Commanders. The Dallas defense still surrendered nearly 400 yards in the win, but showed progress in holding Washington to 10 second-half points.

Dallas Cowboys Better Be Ready for Baltimore Ravens in Week 3

The Cowboys have struggled on offense and defense over the last two weeks. Their rushing attack is one of the worst in the NFL, averaging 67.5 yards per game. Dallas’ defense is struggling on third down and in pressuring the quarterback.

This game will be about whether Prescott and the passing game can get into rhythm right away. Baltimore won’t let that happen and will force Dallas into a run-heavy game, which isn’t a strength of theirs.

On defense, they need more from their veterans, as the story has been rookies like Caleb Downs and Jaishawn Barham stepping up and playing well. They’ll be down three to four starters on defense, giving the unit even more headaches.

It will be an interesting game that will come down to who can coach better between Jesse Minter and Brian Schottenheimer. Minter has been a bright defensive mind over the last two years in the NFL. Schottenheimer has proven himself to be a great offensive play caller for the Cowboys.

Whether the Cowboys can win this game on offense alone remains a big question. Dallas knows, though, that no matter what, they have to find a way to win this game to carry momentum into the rest of the season.