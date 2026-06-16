Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones’ Interest in Adding Brendan Sorsby Resurfaces

For the Dallas Cowboys, quarterback is pretty much a settled matter. The team has its starter, Dak Prescott, and while he has had injury woes at times in recent years, when he is healthy, there is no doubt he is the team’s starter. But Prescott has also been in the league 10 seasons and turns 33 next month. Owner Jerry Jones knows that well and that’s likely why he suggested a willingness to put in a bid for quarterback Brendan Sorsby, who will enter the supplemental draft next month according to report on Monday.

Sorsby transferred from Cincinnati to Texas Tech ahead of the upcoming season, and was slated to earn more than $5 million in NIL money as part of the deal. But before he could take the field for the Red Raiders, his long-standing gambling problem came to light, and he was suspended by the NCAA. Sorsby fought the suspension in court, and won, but with the NCAA seeking to drag out the legal proceedings, he has instead decided to try his luck on the rarely used NFL supplemental draft.

Sorsby has projected as having first-round potential, but his history of gambling (he received in-patient gambling addiction treatment earlier in the spring) is sure to scare off teams, as well as a possible NFL suspension.

Cowboys’ Jerry Jones ‘In That Mood’

Still, the Cowboys will be open to bidding on Sorsby, who would certainly get an NFL redshirt year wherever he lands. Teams can bid a 2027 draft pick of their choosing–the team that offers the highest pick will get Sorsby’s rights, with ties broken by team record.

Jones spoke with Yahoo’s Jori Epstein at the league meetings last month, and given Monday’s news, it’s a relevant quote now.

According to Epstein, as she noted on Twitter/X: “I asked Cowboys team owner Jerry Jones last week whether he’d want NFL to hold a supplemental draft for Brendan Sorsby. He said he didn’t know Sorsby’s details, but, in general: ‘I do like the supplemental draft. Especially where we are. The sooner to today that we can get as many good ones on the field, that’s a plus for us. Cause I’m in that mood.’”

Brendan Sorsby a 1st-Round Talent?

The idea of drafting Sorsby for the Cowboys would be as an insurance policy for –and leverage against–Dak Prescott going forward. If the Cowboys land him, he can sit and develop, and if he shows enough promise, the team could either move on from Prescott (who is signed through 2028) or trade Sorsby for future draft capital.

However, Jones won’t have much to work with if he is serious about a Sorsby bid. That’s because the Cowboys have 2027 picks in Round 1, 2 and 3, but none in Rounds 4 or 5. Dallas will have two sixth-round picks.

The Cowboys’ best bid would be a third-round pick, and if teams are high on Sorsby, that might not be enough. Some claim Sorsby has first-round talent. He threw for 2,800 yards with 27 touchdowns and five interceptions last year, leading the Big 12 in yard per completion (13.5) and rating (155.1). A dual threat, he rushed 100 times for 580 yards and nine touchdowns.