Cowboys Walk Back Jerry Jones Claim on Christian Parker

Even for a guy who owns the most valuable franchise in sports and wields as much power as any individual in the NFL, it turns out that sometimes Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones can get out ahead of his skis. On Tuesday in an appearance on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, Jones broke some news when he said that embattled defensive coordinator Christian Parker–the first-year hire whose defense ranks as the worst in the league–would move from the sideline to the coaches’ booth high above the field. Every coordinator has different preferences on that, though most prefer to be on the field.

The change made some sense, coming alongside head coach Brian Schottenheimer’s announcement on Monday that the team was bringing in veteran head coach and coordinator Mike Pettine as a senior consultant. There was one problem with what Jones said, though: Schottenheimer and Parker have not yet decided whether that change will be made.

Nothing Decided on Christian Parker in the Cowboys Booth Yet

On Tuesday at Cowboys practice in Frisco, Schottenheimer said Parker’s move upward is still pending.

Contradicting his boss, Schottenheimer said: “None of those decisions will be finalized yet. We have had great conversations throughout the whole process, you guys know last weekend was a very busy weekend for us. Of course, spent hours with CP talking about different things, options, and with Jerry and Stephen going over the game and things we need to do—in all three phases, to be quite honest.

“We’ll go through the week and figure out what’s best. We’re gonna do whatever we think is the best thing to win.”

Cowboys Working Through Changes

Further, Schottenheimer implied that it’s more likely that the new Cowboys hire, Pettine, will be above the field and that Parker will remain on the sideline. The Cowboys are desperate to generate more pressure on the quarterback, and it might be useful for Pettine to get a bird’s-eye view to see how things are developing.

Said Schottenheimer: “If that’s what we decide to do, I think there’s benefits to both. By adding Mike Pettine, we might not have to do that. I think the biggest thing is what gives us the best chance to communicate information and solve problems? That’s what we do, we solve problems. So, as we work through this problem, we don’t have to make that decisions today. …

“There’s a good chance that Christian Parker is on the field and Mike Pettine is up.”

‘Christian Parker Is Our Defensive Coordinator’

Schottenheimer did hit, head-on, the notion that Parker is being undermined by Pettine in the Cowboys coaching pecking order. He insists that the hire was something Parker is on bard with.

The coach said: “Christian Parker is our defensive coordinator. All decisions will run through him, we’re supporting him. I support him. I believe so strongly in the guy. I think the guy is an incredible football coach. … No one is sitting here pointing the finger at Christian Parker.”