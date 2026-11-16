Jerry Jones Under Fire for What He Said About 49ers Fans Taking Over AT&T Stadium

The Dallas Cowboys had a rough Sunday — on the field and in the stands.

San Francisco 49ers fans turned AT&T Stadium into a sea of red, and the 49ers held on for a 46-40 win that dropped Dallas to 4-6. The Cowboys also gave up 584 total yards — the most they’ve ever allowed at home in franchise history.

Afterward, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked about all the red in his building, and his answer didn’t go over well.

“Well, they always have a lot of fans here — they travel really good,” Jones said. “We have a lot of them on the road ourselves — Cowboys fans — so it was not unexpected at all. We knew how many tickets that they were buying as we led up to this particular game. Known that for weeks and weeks.

“This was a big game, they’re exciting, they’ve got an outstanding team. They’ve got a team that certainly looks like a Super Bowl contender where they are with where their record is and how they play.”

Jerry Jones Dismisses 49ers’ Takeover

Plenty of Cowboys fans had already aimed their frustration at Jones during the game.

“As long as his pockets stay full he don’t care what team’s fans are filling the stadium, embarrassing af,” one fan wrote.

“This man is the worst owner in the history of football. It’s like he wants to be Roger Goodell or something,” another stated.

“Jerry hasn’t realized that Dallas fans are showing up less and less to games? I’m pretty sure Arizona had [more fans] too,” remarked one user.

“He dgaf because he’s still getting that bread,” another user noted.

“Yes, because you’ve built a joke product,” one fan added.

“You’re celebrating the fact that the 49ers took over the stadium instead of stating the obvious? Can’t wait until you are no longer in control of the team!” another fan exclaimed.

“You knew he was going to justify it. 😂,” quipped another user.

Things won’t get any easier at home. The Cowboys host the Tennessee Titans on Nov. 22, then the Philadelphia Eagles on Thanksgiving.

Cowboys Fans Are Fed Up With Jerry Jones

The problem for a lot of Cowboys fans was the team was expecting the 49ers’ takeover for “weeks and weeks.” Jones admitted the team saw it coming, and the takeover still happened anyway.

“He knew they would take over the stadium and let em. Owners have control over this. It’s always been about making money for this guy. Step down as GM or sell the team,” one fan scoffed.

It’s also a different tune from the last time this happened. After 49ers fans packed AT&T Stadium for the 2014 season opener, Jones brushed off the idea that half the crowd was wearing red.

“Well, I don’t remember there being half of them. Did you count?” Jones said at the time.

This time, he didn’t need to count.

Before kickoff, ESPN’s Ed Werder posted that it was apparent many Cowboys season-ticket holders had sold their tickets to 49ers fans.

A Cowboys security guard told the California Post’s Evan Webeck that he’d never seen this many visiting fans and needed to have a word with Jones.