Jerry Jones’s Feelings Were Made Clear on Cowboys’ Micah Parsons Trade

Almost a year after the trade was made, the Dallas Cowboys are still examining how the deal went with edge rusher Micah Parsons.

The Cowboys traded Parsons last season to the Green Bay Packers in exchange for two first-round picks and defensive tackle Kenny Clark. While the trade didn’t immediately yield success for Dallas, the foundation has been laid for the franchise.

Clark has been a good run-stopping tackle, and the Cowboys used one of the first-round picks on Parsons’ replacement, Malachi Lawrence. Even as time has flown by since the deal was done, the Cowboys still feel a certain way about it.

Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Talks Micah Parsons Trade

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones spent time with the media as he talked about the latest contract extension of Quinnen Williams. Off the emotions of getting that done, Jones made it clear where his stance is on the aftermath of the Parsons trade.

‘Even though Micah’s an outstanding talent (that) anybody would like to have, the bottomline is that I like what the result of the trade has ended up as I stand here today.”

While Jones didn’t declare the Cowboys the winner of the trade, he still feels good about it. The trade for Williams was opened up because of the Parsons trade. Dallas was also able to trade for Rashan Gary in the offseason and add guys like Cobie Durant and Jalen Thompson.

One of the biggest issues with Parsons in Dallas was his desire for a new contract. The Packers gave Parsons the biggest non-quarterback contract in NFL history at $188 million for four years.

Should the Cowboys Feel They Won the Micah Parsons Trade?

It might be too soon to declare a winner since it’s only been a year. Parsons made the Pro Bowl his first season with the Packers, so it has worked out for them.

The Cowboys knew that trading Parsons away would take time to replace him. They felt it last year, with the defense finishing 30th in total defense, allowing 377 yards per game.

Things are starting to look up for the defense, though, thanks to the new additions. Bringing in defensive coordinator Christian Parker will also give the unit a fresh perspective.

Many believe the Cowboys have not yet replaced Parsons and lack a pass rush. That’s where Parker is going to be creative with finding other avenues. He will make sure that if the pass rush isn’t quite there, they are stronger in other areas.

The additions of Gary and Lawrence, though, should make things better off the edges. They can grow within the defense and help improve it.

This is not the same defense that Parsons was a part of over the last few years. Dallas has a unit now that can compete with other teams and help get the franchise back to the postseason.