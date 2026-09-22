Jerry Jones Held Nothing Back on Dak Prescott After Cowboys Week 2 Win

The Dallas Cowboys picked up a critical home win over the Washington Commanders in Week 2, thanks in part to quarterback Dak Prescott.

In the win, Prescott completed 26 of 31 passes for 279 yards and 4 touchdowns. He nearly had a perfect passer rating, but fell short at 143.8. Prescott added another 26 yards on the ground in the win.

This Cowboys offense revolves around the passing game and how Prescott plays, so as long as he plays well, they will be successful. That’s a sentiment everyone can agree on, including Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who gave his quarterback high praise.

Jerry Jones Shares His Thoughts on Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

Jones made his weekly appearance on 105.3 The Fan, where he talked about Prescott’s performance through two games. The Cowboys owner spoke highly of his quarterback.

“He’s a product of his own work ethic,” Jones said via The Athletic’s Jon Machota. “He’s a product of his focus on getting better at every detail of his game. I’m happy to say that he’s a better quarterback today than he’s ever been. And he’s playing a position that … if you approach it the way he’s approached his career, you will be a better player.” “I’m glad we’ve got him. … How he got where he is, is to me a noteworthy leg on his chair of being the best. And he can be the best out there as far as I’m concerned. … He’s playing at an extremely high level (and) that gives us our best chance (to win a Super Bowl). We still have the opportunity to get him championships.”

Prescott is currently second in the NFL in QBR with 86.7. He’s completed 73.8% of his passes for 454 yards, with 6 touchdowns and 1 interception in two games this season.

Dak Prescott Makes or Breaks Cowboys’ 2026 Season

Over the years, the weight of this franchise has rested on Prescott’s shoulders, and he hasn’t complained. He’s put up great performances, but postseason success is still needed.

Despite the up-and-down start to the 2026 season, this still feels like a Cowboys team that can compete for a playoff spot. Prescott remains efficient in the pocket, even though his rushing attack hasn’t helped much.

He’ll be needed in Week 3 when the Cowboys take on the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens are one of the NFL’s best run defenses, putting even more pressure on Prescott to get it done through the air.

Prescott knows he has to do the job week after week. He embraces that kind of pressure and continues to shine in the moment. More of that will be seen on Sunday under the blazing Brazil sun.