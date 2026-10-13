Jerry Jones Refused to Compare DaRon Bland to Ex-Cowboys Pro Bowl Washout

There have been a lot of questions about this Dallas Cowboys team, but cornerback DaRon Bland certainly has a lot of attention on him.

Bland is off to a bad start to the 2026 season as one of the starting outside cornerbacks. He has allowed a passer rating of 135.3 and only has two pass deflections in five games. Pro Football Focus grades him 45.3 overall, ranking 93rd out of 104 eligible cornerbacks, with a coverage grade of 45.0 (ranked 92nd).

During this longer break between games, the Cowboys have been urged to either move Bland into the slot or bench him. Some have even started comparing his regression to another great cornerback. Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones weighed in on that.

Jerry Jones on Dallas Cowboys CB DaRon Bland

Jones appeared on 105.3 The Fan, where he was asked about Bland’s recent injuries and how they’ve affected his play. The hosts compared it to Trevon Diggs, who regressed enough because of injuries that the Cowboys released him last year. According to ESPN Cowboys reporter Todd Archer, Jones wasn’t ready to go down that route.

“Knee injuries robbed Trevon Diggs of his skillset in his last couple of years in Dallas. Does Jerry Jones believe the same is happening with DaRon Bland, who has had two foot surgeries? ‘In my mind, they’re different players, they’re different skill sets,’ he said on @1053thefan. ‘Their make ups are different and I don’t have the same concern.’

Bland has missed 15 games in the two seasons before 2026. Diggs was similar, missing 21 games between 2023 and 2024.

Can DaRon Bland Escape From Trevon Diggs’ Shadows in 2026?

Bland is a player who has the potential to be great and has shown it in the past. He had 14 interceptions in his first two seasons in the NFL, earning a Pro Bowl selection in 2023 after 9 interceptions and an NFL-record 5 pick-sixes.

Since then, injuries have kept him from being the player he was earlier in his career. He has been playing too relaxed in coverage and has allowed too many completions as a result.

Dallas’ defense needs corners who will step up in coverage and play tougher. Getting just two pass deflections in five games isn’t a great look for someone who was a Pro Bowler.

The Cowboys expect more from Bland, and if he can’t deliver, a change is coming. Joey Porter Jr.’s presence certainly will light a fire under Bland to improve.

Week 6 will be a big one for Bland as he tries to keep his spot in the lineup. If he can improve on what he’s done so far in 2026, the Cowboys could be considering his end.