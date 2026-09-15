Jerry Jones Defended Cowboys’ Questionable Decision After Giants Loss

Everyone is trying to figure out how the Dallas Cowboys could have lost their 2026 NFL regular-season opener to the New York Giants.

The Cowboys’ defense allowed 394 yards and let the Giants hold on to the ball for over 22 of the 30 minutes in the second half. Dallas’ offense scored touchdowns on its only two possessions in the second half, but its slow start hurt its chances of winning.

Many fingers are being pointed everywhere as people try to figure out what happened. One decision made before the season might be part of the reason, but Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones won’t accept that excuse.

Jerry Jones Not Buying One Reason for Dallas Cowboys Week 1 Loss

One narrative is that the Cowboys’ starters were rusty because they didn’t play in the preseason. Jones pushed back on that narrative during his weekly appearance on 105.3 The Fan.

“Like Brian Schottenheimer, Jerry Jones said not playing the regulars in the preseason is the “right way to go,” on @1053thefan, saying you don’t want to leave your team on the field in July and August.”

It’s fairly common for NFL teams to rest their starters during the preseason. The main reason is to protect them from injury in a meaningless game.

Cowboys Not Accepting Lack of Reps for Starters As an Excuse

The Cowboys have a lot of problems right now, but a lack of reps isn’t one of them. The offense has been intact for a second season, so they should already be in sync.

As for the defense, they struggled with more than half of the starters being new. Christian Parker is also the new play caller, adding to the adjustments they need to make.

Schottenheimer has also talked about the number of young players playing as part of the reason. They are still learning and need time to adjust to the scheme and the NFL speed.

The Cowboys will face heavy criticism since they were supposed to be one of the teams to beat in 2026. Losing to the Giants is a bad way for the team to start their season.

Dallas has good news coming up, as the Cowboys will next play the Washington Commanders in Week 2 action. The Commanders are coming off a close two-point loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

If the Cowboys can get things back on track, it will be against the Commanders. Washington struggled to produce much on offense, giving the Cowboys’ defense the get-right game they needed. It’s also a good chance for the high-flying Cowboys offense to fix the mistakes they made in Week 1.