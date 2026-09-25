Jerry Jones Delivered Full Support to Cowboys’ $169.9 Million Duo Before Ravens Game

The Dallas Cowboys have arrived in Brazil and will take on the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3.

Despite the excitement of being overseas, the Cowboys still have some big questions. Most of that focus is on the defense, with multiple starters out with injuries and other big concerns.

Dallas enters the game with another big question: the defensive line and whether the guys they have now fit defensive coordinator Christian Parker’s scheme. The Cowboys’ boss seems to believe in his duo in the middle.

Jerry Jones Shares His Thoughts on Dallas Cowboys Defensive Tackles

Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones made his weekly appearance on 105.3 The Fan, where he was asked about defensive tackles Quinnen Williams and Kenny Clark. Jones is still a massive fan of Williams and Clark and what they can bring to the team.

“I wouldn’t want to go without them. They’re two of the best. We wanted to muscle-up in the middle. For several years we’ve been a little light in there. Quinnen is key to that. Kenny is right there with him. The strength of our defense is in there. “I feel very good about what it looks like for this season on the inside.”

The Cowboys traded for Clark and Williams at different points last season to solidify the interior defensive line. Williams has racked up 7 tackles, 2 quarterback hits, 1 tackle for loss, and 1 forced fumble. Clark has put up 5 tackles and 1 quarterback hit.

Cowboys Standing Behind Quinnen Williams & Kenny Clark

Dallas hoped for a bit more from its top defensive linemen, but many players can step up on defense. Williams and Clark are still doing their jobs as they adjust to the changes.

Their big problem has been stopping the run, and the Cowboys rank 30th with 173.5 rushing yards allowed per game. That’s an area they need to improve, especially since they play the Ravens next.

Baltimore is known for running the ball well, since they have Derrick Henry and Lamar Jackson there. Since the two were paired in 2024, the Ravens have finished in the top two in rushing each year.

If the Cowboys want to beat the Ravens, they have to shut down Baltimore’s running game. The Ravens may not have wide receivers Zay Flowers and Ja’Kobi Lane in the game, so Baltimore will want to hammer the ball on the ground.

Williams and Clark will stay busy if they want to take down the Ravens. They will need to plug the holes in the middle up and not let Henry beat them. If they can do that, a win in Brazil is more than feasible.