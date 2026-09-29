Jerry Jones Didn’t Mince Words on Cowboys’ Ugly Clock Management in Ravens Loss

The sour taste of the 34-31 loss to the Baltimore Ravens is still in the mouths of the Dallas Cowboys.

It all came down to how Dallas ended the game in the final two minutes. From Luke Schoonmaker’s penalty to two pass plays being called before they tied with a Brandon Aubrey field goal, the offense really struggled. Even Christian Parker’s defensive play call that led to the Ravens’ game-winning field goal was poorly done.

This has sparked a lot of conversation in Dallas about how to feel about the Cowboys after three weeks. How they ended that game, though, is the talk of the town, including from owner and general manager Jerry Jones.

Jerry Jones Speaks on Dallas Cowboys’ Clock Management

Jones appeared on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas on Tuesday, where he was asked about the clock management situation at the end of the game. He acknowledged that nothing will make anyone feel better about it.

“There’s no explanation that you’re satisfied with. None. Let’s be sure that we all understand that. [The coaching staff] doesn’t have one that they’re satisfied with,” Jones said via Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Nick Harris. “There’s an evaluation of how to not make the same mistakes again, which is what you should be doing.”

The Cowboys ran five plays from within the Ravens’ five-yard line on the final drive and lost three yards. It took Baltimore six seconds to gain 27 yards before their game-winning field goal,

Cowboys Have a Lot of Work to Do With Late-Game Situations

How that game ended fell solely on the shoulders of the coaching staff. Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer’s play-calling at the end of the game was questioned, especially his passing decisions. Parker’s call for the secondary and giving the Ravens so much room for the completion also leave much to be desired.

Dallas is currently dealing with a lot of injuries on the roster. That said, many of the coaching staff’s calls could have set the Cowboys up much better.

This week in practice, the focus will be on making sure everyone is aligned on what happens at the end of games. It might be more about the coaching staff being ready versus the players.

The Cowboys will have to practice good short-term memory, as they have the winless Houston Texans next on the schedule. Houston might have issues on offense, but their defense is still elite and can make life tough for the Cowboys.

Watch for this team to operate things differently moving forward. Another repeat of Week 3 and there might be trouble in paradise.