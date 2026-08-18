Jerry Jones Dropped Massive Hint Before Next Cowboys Game

California was the setting for the Dallas Cowboys to make a loud statement: the team is willing to do whatever it takes to win.

The Cowboys signed former Super Bowl MVP edge rusher Von Miller to a one-year contract. It was a big move that showed the NFL that Dallas is in the business of winning.

Since the Micah Parsons trade to the Green Bay Packers last year, the Cowboys have made multiple trades and signings to get to where they are today. The Miller signing might not be the last move this franchise makes in training camp.

Dallas Cowboys’ Jerry Jones Might Have Other Plans Up His Sleeve

Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones spent time with the media just after the Miller signing. He was asked about the possibility of making a trade soon. Jones didn’t exactly shut it down.

“If we had an opportunity, I would be.” “It’s as much about what I think of where we are, which I’m more positive than when we started camp, seriously, about what our chances are. And so I think if we saw an opportunity to take a little bit of future and put it on this team, I’d do it if it would help.”

Jones has proven he isn’t afraid to make a trade when he wants to. The Cowboys have added Quinnen Williams, Kenny Clark, and Rashan Gary in trades. During the NFL Draft, Jones’s trades got him Caleb Downs, Malachi Lawrence, and Dee Winters.

Dallas Cowboys Are Serious About Winning in 2026

The deals have been coming in, and the Cowboys have gotten better because of it. Losing Parsons was a major blow for the team, but the rest of the roster has improved as a result.

Dallas still has a lot of work to do with the roster. All eyes are on either linebacker or cornerback as the next positions to improve.

There are plenty of options for Jones and the Cowboys to take advantage of if they want to. Many people have already given their thoughts on the situation and what direction they could take.

One thing about Jones, though, is that he’s going to be patient about it. He’s not one to rush a trade, as he will give it time to work before making a move.

The Cowboys are set up for success because they have been busy over the last year improving the roster. Their seven wins in 2025 are not something they should be held to moving forward. This franchise is quickly becoming a playoff contender and might be a move or two away from being more than that.