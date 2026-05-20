Cowboys’ Jerry Jones Puts George Pickens on Notice With ‘Expectations’

The Dallas Cowboys will enter the 2026 NFL season with a revamped defense they’re pairing with an offense that they are hoping can match the way it produced in 2025. But keeping that production going will require a number of things to break just right for Dallas, as well as a building up of last year’s strong suits. And no suit was stronger for the Cowboys last year than its No. 2 wide receiver, George Pickens.

Acquired in May 2025 in a trade with the Steelers, Pickens came in during a contract year and produced like one of the best receivers in the game, catching 93 passes for 1,426 yards and nine touchdowns, even outplaying No. 1 Cowboys option CeeDee Lamb. While the Cowboys had high hopes for Pickens coming into last season–he had combined for 2,040 yards in his previous two seasons in Pittsburgh–Pickens still exceeded what most considered his ceiling.

The Cowboys did not, of course, give Pickens a free-agent mega-deal this offseason, though, instead going with the one-year, $27 million franchise tag. And team owner Jerry Jones stands by the decision to tag Pickens–and says the team is expecting more this year.

Cowboys ‘Expect More’ From George Pickens

Speaking to Yahoo Sports insider Jori Epstein at the league meetings this week, Jones expressed enthusiasm for the Cowboys’ relationship with Pickens, and said it will be Pickens who benefits in the long term from having the tag placed on him this year.

“We will expect more earlier,” Jones said about Pickens’ production. “He will expect more. That he not only build on where he got to last year, the preparation will be out there happening as a major part in any series or any game. So I think from the get-go, he will have more to give in the plans of what we’re doing early and late in the season.”

Jerry Jones Says Cowboys Tag Could Work Out Well

Speaking about the franchise tag contract the Cowboys gave Pickens, Jones pointed out that before arriving in Dallas, few teams were willing to take on Pickens because he was seen as a risk–his work ethic and professionalism with the Steelers had been questioned. But if Pickens comes in and repeats what he did last season again in 2026, he will be paid at the top of the market in 2027, easily four years and $160 million or so.

“This is great from our view,” Jones said, via Epstein. “For him as well, it lets him really extend what he’s got going right now in light of the fact that … when we got him, we got him for no other reason than because there was a long-term question. Through next year and this year, he’ll answer all those questions.”

George Pickens Has Dak Prescott’s Backing

The numbers might not be quite as big for Pickens, but that’s only a function of the Cowboys offense. Remember, Lamb missed three games last year–Pickens went for more than 400 yards in those games–and the Cowboys are hopeful of getting their tight ends more involved with the passing attack.

With No. 3 wide receiver Ryan Flournoy back, too, the Cowboys figure to have a monstrous passing attack. Pickens will be part of that, and Prescott is excited.

“I’ve just showed George my support,” Prescott said last week. “The guy that I know George is, obviously he signed the tag, so when he has to be there and ready to play, he’s going to be there. He’s a hell of a talent. We’ve thrown this offseason, so I’m comfortable with where he’s at and I’m excited for when he can get in the building and get rolling.”