Cowboys’ Jerry Jones Cooked Up High Expectations for $28 Million Defender

All the talk with the Dallas Cowboys throughout training camp is about how different this defense feels compared to other years.

New Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker has brought in a ton of new talent and a new scheme that will help transform this unit from being one of the worst to being competitive. Key additions in free agency and trade include Rashan Gary, Cobie Durant, and Jalen Thompson.

Dallas also did a lot of work in the NFL Draft on defense. The Cowboys selected safety Caleb Downs and edge rusher Malachi Lawrence with both their first-round picks. One of them already has the full attention of his owner and general manager.

Jerry Jones Talks Caleb Downs in Cowboys’ Defense With High Expectations

Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones sat down with Kay Adams on her “Up & Adams” show to discuss the team’s training camp so far. Adams said Downs has already shown great leadership as a rookie. Jones took it a few extra steps forward for the rookie.

“Well, he doesn’t shy away from his, uh, the expectation of him being a player. And Nick Saban was correct. This guy is one of the best players all around that any of us have seen. And as it turns out, safety has always been an important position But there are a couple of them that cover corner or the pressure player on the outside. But now that nickel guy in there on the defense, the guy that is a D-back but stands closer to the line like a linebacker, that guy right there has elevated his presence in all defenses, but especially ours. He plays that. Now he can be a difference-maker.”

Downs has been an electric defensive player over the last two years at Ohio State. He was a two-time All-American, a Jim Thorpe Award winner in 2025, and was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year. Last year, he racked up 68 tackles, 2 interceptions, 2 forced fumbles, 1 pass deflection, and 1 sack.

Dallas Cowboys Will Be Leaning on Caleb Downs in 2026 on Defense

Downs is everything the Cowboys needed for their defense over the last few years. He can play in the box to stop the run and rush the passer. Downs also has great instincts in the secondary to break up a pass or create a turnover.

While there may be some concerns about the pass rush, the Cowboys needed more help in the secondary. They were the worst-ranked pass defense in the league last year, allowing 251.5 yards per game.

Right away, Downs should be able to step in and help solve many of their issues. The Cowboys were already lucky to get him, landing him where they did in the draft. Despite also possibly needing an edge rusher, getting the best overall player in the draft outside of the top 10 was too good a deal for Dallas.

How Downs will look in this defense remains a question that needs answering. It appears as though the franchise is already looking at him as the difference-maker they need.