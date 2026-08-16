Cowboys’ Jerry Jones Hit With Strong Shot From NFL Champion

Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys enter the 2026 NFL season with hopes of getting back to the playoffs and being a Super Bowl contender.

Throughout the course of the offseason, the Cowboys were heavily rumored to make a big splash addition. That opportunity never ended up materializing for Dallas.

Among the most notable offseason moves were the trade for pass rusher Rashan Gary, trading up in the NFL Draft to get Caleb Downs, and the decision to franchise tag wide receiver George Pickens instead of giving him a contract extension. Despite the lack of a blockbuster move, the Cowboys feel that they have improved the roster.

In recent years, Dallas has continually come up short of expectations. Jones has been very vocal about being willing to do whatever it takes to get the Cowboys back to the Super Bowl.

With that being said, a former NFL star and Super Bowl winner has spoken out with a strong shot directed at the Dallas franchise owner.

Mark Schlereth Takes Strong Shot at Cowboys’ Jerry Jones

Mark Schlereth, a Denver Broncos‘ legend, recently took a shot at Jones on social media. The shot came after a question from a fan.

“Mark! Do you think it’s Jerry’s ego or ignorance that is holding the cowboys back?” the fan questioned.

The response from Schlereth included just three words.

“All the above,” Schlereth wrote.

Jones has always been one of the most polarizing team owners in professional sports. He is heavily involved in roster moves and franchise decisions. At times, the Cowboys could be better off without him involving himself in those choices.

Cowboys Are Facing Serious Pressure Entering the 2026 Season

As previously mentioned, Jones has been very vocal about his desire to be a championship contender. Should Dallas come up short of those expectations, changes could be made.

Throughout his tenure as the Cowboys’ owner, Jones hasn’t always been patient. He wants to win and coming up short of that can trigger a quick decision.

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer is entering his second season as the head coach in Dallas. He has received strong praise from Jones, but missing the playoffs in 2026 could bring a coaching change. The roster is also facing pressure, as Jones could get extremely aggressive and overhaul many positions with another disappointing year.

Only time will tell what Dallas is able to accomplish this season. For Jones, the time to win is now. His clock is ticking and he is expecting the Cowboys to take a big step forward from where they were a year ago.