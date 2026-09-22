Jerry Jones Speaks out on Cowboys $131 Million Star

Through two games, the Dallas Cowboys defense has allowed 347 rushing yards — the third-most in the league. But Jerry Jones pretty clearly didn’t put that statistic on defensive tackle Kenny Clark.

The veteran defensive tackle, who has earned $131 million during his NFL career according to Spotrac, received a raved review from the Cowboys owner Tuesday. Fellow defensive tackle Quinnen Williams did as well.

“Both outstanding,” said Jones during his weekly 105.3 The Fan appearance, via DallasCowboys.com. “Quinnen is just one of the best players in the entire league, period, and certainly one of the best in the interior line in the league.

“Kenny Clark has the reputation he has because of how consistent he is at a high level. So that gives us cornerstone in the middle.”

Through two games, Clark has posted five combined tackles with one quarterback hit.

How Has Kenny Clark Played Through Two Games?

Getty Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Kenny Clark received praise from Jerry Jones on Tuesday.

It makes sense Jones was complimentary of the team’s defense this Tuesday. The Cowboys defeated the Washington Commanders 37-20 to improve to 1-1 on Sunday and even after the loss in Week 1, Jones said positive things about the defense.

But some of the team’s defensive issues remained versus the Commanders. Mostly, the unit struggled to stop the run again.

Part of that was quarterback Jayden Daniels gaining 69 yards on the ground in the first half before exiting with an injury. But Commanders running backs Rachaad White and Jacory Croskey-Merritt combined for 86 rushing yards and 4.5 yards per carry.

That has given Cowboys fans plenty to be concerned about entering a Week 3 matchup versus Derrick Henry and the Baltimore Ravens. Jones, though, clearly doesn’t share in that concern — at least not at defensive tackle.

According to the Pro Football Focus player grades, Clark has been below average in run defense and overall through two games. The only area where he has performed well is tackling.

Analysts and former players seem to find more flaws in PFF’s grading system all the time. But it’s notable Clark has a below average PFF player grade while the Cowboys have allowed a lot of rushing yards.

Jerry Jones Addresses Cowboys Defense

Getty Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones addressed how defensive tackle Kenny Clark has been playing early this season.

The Cowboys owner was positive about the defense even after the team’s Week 1 loss. So it’s not surprising he was positive again after a win.

The Athletic’s Jon Machete summarized Jones’s overall tone on the defense with two sentences the owner said on the radio Tuesday.

“We have not overshot our expectations,” said Jones. “We’re better defensively, and we’re gonna get better.”

It’s only been two games. That’s a small sample to already be placing a lot of emphasis on statistical rankings.

But given the Cowboys have allowed the third-most rushing yards through two weeks, Dallas fans better hope Jones is right. The Cowboys defense has to get a lot better against the run and soon with Henry and the Ravens next.