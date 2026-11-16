Cowboys’ Jerry Jones Makes Statement on George Pickens Future Despite ‘Disappointment’

The Dallas Cowboys‘ loss to the 49ers on Sunday featured so many distressing defensive play that it would be easy to overlook the fact that quarterback Dak Prescott poured just about all he had into the game, repeatedly pulling the team back from what appeared to be desperate deficits to give Dallas a chance late in the game. And it would be easy to overlook the fact that, without question, receiver George Pickens had his best game of the season, the kind of game many had been waiting for here in his second go-round with the Cowboys. Not only did Pickens catch 11 passes (he did have at least two drops, however) but he tallied 145 yards and three touchdowns, repeatedly going at and beating the 49ers’ Demmodore Lenoir.

The Cowboys lost, 46-40, and fell to 4-6 on the season in doing so. But the breakout game for Pickens will at least re-ignite the question of just how good this offense can be when it is clicking–and when both Lamb and Pickens (who had a hamstring injury and missed Week 9) are healthy and working the field.

Jerry Jones Sees ‘Positive’ of George Pickens

After the game, as so often happens, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones held court with reporters and was asked about the way Pickens played–and whether seeing the offense look so productive affects how Jones might consider paying Pickens in free agency next winter.

Said Jones when asked if he thinks the Cowboys can build around Pickens: “I sure do. George is a positive, a real positive. They do some outstanding things with George and Dak, CeeDee. Those should be big assets for us and tonight, I have to say they kept us where we at least thought if some good things happened at the end, we might have a chance. So, yeah, I think they’re a big part of it.”

Cowboys Were ‘Disappointing’ in the End

In the end, though, Jones was left disappointed by the Cowboys’ performance, mostly because the 49ers did just what Dallas expected them to do but the defense was powerless to stop it.

Jones continued: “We had the right assessment of what kind of team they are, the record speaks for itself, they’re an outstanding team. We didn’t play as well in the second half as we did in the first half. … The things we thought they were going to do, they beat us with it. The quarterback was outstanding. They made plays. They made a lot of yards. And we’re aware of that.

“Very disappointing.”