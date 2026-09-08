Jerry Jones Sent Loud Message to NFL After Cowboys’ $19 Million Decision

The Dallas Cowboys are going all out to make sure they have everything they need for a Super Bowl run in 2026.

This offseason really showed it with the hiring of Christian Parker as defensive coordinator and the rebuilding of the defense. Parker added guys like Caleb Downs, Rashan Gary, Von Miller, Cobie Durant, and more.

Dallas has proven they are serious about winning football games right now. It also helps that Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones wasn’t so subtle about it either.

Dallas Cowboys Are Open for Business According to Jerry Jones

Jones appeared on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas with less than a week until the Cowboys face the New York Giants in the regular season opener. While discussing the fact that they have just five draft picks in 2027, Jones said they are open to moving more of those picks if it improves the roster.

He also discussed what went into restructuring the contracts for DaRon Bland, Kenny Clark, and Jake Ferguson. Jones made it clear that he wanted to create salary cap space to make some moves.

“That does show that we have really serious room to make a trade if we wanted to right now.”

The Cowboys created $19 million in cap space by restructuring those three deals. That leaves the door wide open for another trade to be made.

Cowboys Could Make Another Move Before NFL’s Trade Deadline

The Cowboys’ defense ranked 3oth in yards allowed last year. They needed to retool the unit in every way.

One good thing is that the offense is already in really good shape for the 2026 season. With Dak Prescott, George Pickens, CeeDee Lamb, Javonte Williams, and Ferguson, they have everything they need to be successful.

Defensively, they have a chance to be a lot better in 2026 with the pieces they added. After trading Micah Parsons away, they have a nice pass rush building up with Miller, Gary, and Quinnen Williams.

The secondary will need to improve as well, with pretty much all new starters except Bland. If one of the NFL‘s worst secondaries can get to at least the middle of the pack this year, it will help.

Dallas’ defense only has to be good, not great, to get the team to the postseason. It certainly opens the door for some moves, though.

Las Vegas Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby would be back on the table for the Cowboys to trade for. Jones would love to add him to the mix to become legitimate Super Bowl contenders.

A lot can change over the next few months, but it appears that Jones is ready to strike a deal to make the defense better.