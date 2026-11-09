Jerry Jones Under Fire Even After Cowboys Beat Colts

The Dallas Cowboys avoided disaster against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 9. Quarterback Dak Prescott led the Cowboys down the field for the game-winning touchdown while trailing inside of two minutes left in the fourth quarter.

But the 27-23 dramatic victory for Dallas is hardly something to brag about Monday morning. At least, that’s how The Athletic’s Candace Buckner approached it.

Instead, she took it as another opportunity to rip into the organization, focusing mostly on the man who runs it — Jerry Jones.

“To say the Cowboys improved to 4-5 after beating the Colts would be generous, yet they still have hope of competing in the NFC East. Beyond that? Surely a one-and-done playoff team, because again, under Schottenheimer, a first-time head coach who makes less money than many college quarterbacks, the Cowboys have many flaws,” wrote Buckner.

“Jones will scoff at those who would say that a better, more compensated coach can make a difference in wins and losses. ‘Put that in your hopper and smoke it,’ he’ll say on one of his weekly radio hits.

“Then again, the Cowboys have only four playoff wins in a quarter century, so what exactly is this man smoking?”

Should Cowboys Still Get Criticism After Beating Colts?

The NFL is a results-driven league. Because of that, fans sometimes allow the result to determine whether players, coaches and even owners get praise or blame after a game.

Buckner broke that cycle, though, after the latest Cowboys game. CBS Sports’s John Breech did a little as well although he allowed the victory to give him Dallas a passing grade for its Week 9 performance.

“After blowing it last week against the Cardinals, this was a game the Cowboys couldn’t afford to lose. They did just enough to pull out the win,” wrote Breech.

But doing “just enough” against a team already in the midst of a fire sale before the NFL trade deadline shouldn’t impress anyone.