Jerry Jones Offers Simple Solution to Cowboys’ Biggest Offensive Headache

While things are looking better for the Dallas Cowboys, major concerns remain heading into Week 3 against the Baltimore Ravens.

The biggest problem is the Cowboys’ inconsistent running game. They are ranked 30th in rushing yards per game with 67.5. Dallas only had 66 yards and averaged 3.1 yards per carry in their Week 2 win over the Washington Commanders.

This is raising big questions, and everyone is trying to figure out how to fix it. The top guy in the organization might have the solution the Cowboys have been looking for.

Dallas Cowboys Could Turn to Jerry Jones for Answer on Rushing Attack

Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones spoke on 105.3 The Fan on Monday about his team. Jones was asked about the running game’s struggles and how to fix them. The Athletic’s Jon Machota shared what Jones said.

“Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on @1053thefan said he thinks they can get some help in the running game by using WRs CeeDee Lamb and KaVontae Turpin more in that area.”

Before Jones’ advice, Dallas did have a rushing attempt for Turpin in the Commanders game. He could only pick up one yard.

The Cowboys’ leading rusher this season is Javonte Williams with 71 yards in two games. He’s coming off a game against the Commanders where he had 30 yards, and Dak Prescott was second with 26.

Should Cowboys Coaching Staff Follow Jerry Jones’ Advice?

Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer has talked extensively about Turpin needing to be more involved in the offense. Turpin has been great on special teams and is close to breaking loose on plays, but he has not had many snaps on offense.

The speed that Turpin has is rare to have in an offense, so the Cowboys should take full advantage of the situation. They have been able to get him going over the years, so the plan should be in place.

Lamb has helped a lot in the passing game, and Prescott will keep throwing it his way. Adding in some wide receiver reverses and jet sweeps would keep defenses off their toes if it’s Lamb doing that.

Either way, the Cowboys need to get creative as they are going up against a very good Ravens run defense. Baltimore is fifth in the NFL in rushing yards allowed per game, which will make things tougher on Dallas.

It really comes down to Williams improving and finding the holes quicker. His vision has not been the same as it was last year. He still has the quickness, but he isn’t getting the explosive plays the Cowboys saw last year, so more of that would go a long way toward picking up a win in Brazil.